After two years, the Muscatine County Parkinson’s Support Group will begin its meetings once again.

In order to figure out who is interested in the group and what they are going to try to do for their meetings going forward, the group is going to hold a planning session for old and new members alike at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Wesley Family Life Center, located at 114 West 4th St.

Patricia Corriell, who helps run the support group, is eager to start the meetings again and is looking forward to meeting former members and new people who are currently facing the challenges of Parkinson’s. She also encourages those who may know someone dealing with Parkinson’s to inform them about the group and the upcoming meeting so they can benefit from its support.

“The group has changed a lot in the past two years,” she said. “We’ve had several people move away and several have passed away from COVID-19, and so the group has kind of dwindled, and we’re trying to get the word out that we’re starting it up again.”

Through the group, Corriell hopes to not only provide support but also companionship to those in the community with Parkinson’s, helping them make connections with others who understand what they are going through. This is the main aspect that Corriell suspects many former members may miss from the group, making the idea of bringing back this “give and take” and the chance for conversation and camaraderie feel all the more important to her.

For questions or more information about the group, contact Corriell at 319-321-6311, or can contact Mike and Jayne TeStrake at 563-299-9767.