Muscatine County pledges support to housing projects, clinic

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Supervisors looked to the future Monday as the members gave their blessing to plans to increase workforce housing and for a new clinic being constructed at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine.

Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution endorsing countywide goals established by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine in it's Igniting Vitality through Workforce Housing plan to build more housing in the county.

The plan seeks to achieve the following goals over the next three years:

Increase the housing supply by 300 units

Improve 900 units of existing housing

Improve rental inspection outcomes by 5%

Increase the number or workers living in Muscatine County by 3%

Reduce the number of school changes due to housing instability for children on free lunches by 50%

Decrease the number of households unable to reasonably or comfortably afford a roof over their head by 9%

County Supervisors Jeff Sorensen and Santos Saucedo were also appointed to a housing council comprised of representatives from public, private and non-profit entities across the county tasked with overseeing and supporting implementation of the Igniting Vitality through Workforce Housing plan. In the resolution, supervisors resolve to identify and take steps to support the implementation of appropriate strategies to address housing barriers or deficiencies within the county.

The city of Muscatine has also adopted the program as its housing plan, which sprang from a housing market study commissioned in 2016 to address present and future housing needs.

The county has assisted with housing projects in Wilton, West Liberty and Muscatine over the past year. Around 200 new housing units have been created, with another 100 in various stages of development.

“I think this shows our support of the communities to try to help with that issue," Sorensen said of supervisors' continued support and partnership with groups attempting to build more housing in the county.

The supervisors also authorized chair Scott Sauer to sign a letter of support for the new Muscatine Health Clinic building being built at UnityPoint Trinity in Muscatine. The letter will be delivered to U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, as part of an effort to secure federal funding for the project.

Saucedo said the updated clinic will provide needed upgrades, resources and space for local medical providers to offer enhanced, personal patient care closer to home.

According to the Community Foundation’s research, 35% of Muscatine households are single-parent households. These families may lack consistent transportation options or a flexible work schedule, making the clinic the main source of medical care. The current clinic averages about 50,000 visits annually.

The new clinic will be three floors and 42,000 square feet, an increase of 12,000 square feet over the current clinic. It will be designed to adapt to shifts in health service delivery over time.

Russell Construction, the project’s contractor, estimates the clinic will cost $14 million. Construction is expected to begin in July and be completed by October 2023 following the demolishing of the old clinic, with the land becoming employee parking.

The foundation has received support from UnityPoint Health-Trinity, which will provide the cost of furniture, fixtures and equipment, and the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, which will contribute $1 million. Muscatine County and the Muscatine Health Support Fund will also help fund the project. During a recent Rotary Club meeting, Kent Corporation’s Rich Dwyer announced the company would match up to $4 million of community dollars.

