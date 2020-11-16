Muscatine County prepares to recount House Dist. 2 ballots

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County will be one of 24 counties that will be required to recount the Nov. 3 ballots for the too-close-to-call US Representative Dist. 2 race that has been contested statewide.

On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved allowing the recount of the race between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks. Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule said the audit requires one worker selected by each candidate and a third mutually-chosen worker to recount the ballots. The third has not been selected yet. According to the official results in Muscatine County, Miller-Meeks won the county with 10,277 votes while Hart got 9,719 votes.

According to the results of the race, Miller-Meeks won by 47 votes out of 394,000 votes cast. This came after a recount and audit in Jasper County that gave Hart the lead. After a precinct in Lucas County reported it, Miller-Meeks took the lead by 47 votes.

“The recount board doesn’t get paid, so the only cost is our staff time,” Soule said.