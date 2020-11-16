Muscatine County prepares to recount House Dist. 2 ballots

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County will be one of 24 counties that will be required to recount the Nov. 3 ballots for the too-close-to-call US Representative Dist. 2 race that has been contested statewide.
On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved allowing the recount of the race between Democrat Rita Hart and Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks. Muscatine County Auditor Leslie Soule said the audit requires one worker selected by each candidate and a third mutually-chosen worker to recount the ballots. The third has not been selected yet. According to the official results in Muscatine County, Miller-Meeks won the county with 10,277 votes while Hart got 9,719 votes.
According to the results of the race, Miller-Meeks won by 47 votes out of 394,000 votes cast. This came after a recount and audit in Jasper County that gave Hart the lead. After a precinct in Lucas County reported it, Miller-Meeks took the lead by 47 votes.
“The recount board doesn’t get paid, so the only cost is our staff time,” Soule said.
She commented during her time in office over 25 years she has twice had to do recounts for local elections, but never for a statewide election. This recount will have to be done within 18 calendar days of the county’s Nov. 10 canvass of the ballots. The state will not declare a winner until it canvasses its votes on Nov. 30.
Recently both Hart and Miller-Meeks attended orientation for new US House members.
“We are going to get this done as soon as we can, but a lot of it depend on them – when they get a third person picked and when the decide,” Soule said.
