Muscatine County projects 73-cent drop in tax levy

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors announced this year’s tax levy was the second-lowest in the past 15 years and the lowest since 2018 when the county began paying for mental health services with property tax money.
During their meeting, supervisors said the county would be able to remove the mental health levy added in 2018, reducing the overall levy by about 7.5%. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson thanked Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa legislature for taking the cost of mental health funding off property taxes in favor of state funding. He said it was obvious the impact that had on the local property taxpayer. Sorenson, who serves on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region board, said with state funding the region had gotten forward funding and an increase in funds.
“It’s nice to be able to provide that kind of relief,” Supervisor Nathan Mather said. “I want to thank the folks that made this happen.”
In June 2021, Reynolds signed legislation that included dedicated mental health funding from Iowa’s general fund.
If approved, the property tax levy will be $6.86 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down from $7.59 per $1,000. The removal of the mental health levy is responsible for a 62-cent drop in the levy. The remaining 11-cent decrease is due to a drop in debt services, as several debts have been paid off.
Monday marked the last chance for the supervisors to make changes to the budget before a final draft is brought to them on Feb. 7 to release for publication.
Two public hearings have to be held to approve the levy. The supervisors are expected to set the date of the first hearing during the Feb. 7 meeting. The second is expected to be held during the March 7 meeting. The completed levy has to be to the state by March 31.