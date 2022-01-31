Muscatine County projects 73-cent drop in tax levy

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors announced this year’s tax levy was the second-lowest in the past 15 years and the lowest since 2018 when the county began paying for mental health services with property tax money.

During their meeting, supervisors said the county would be able to remove the mental health levy added in 2018, reducing the overall levy by about 7.5%. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson thanked Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa legislature for taking the cost of mental health funding off property taxes in favor of state funding. He said it was obvious the impact that had on the local property taxpayer. Sorenson, who serves on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Services Region board, said with state funding the region had gotten forward funding and an increase in funds.

“It’s nice to be able to provide that kind of relief,” Supervisor Nathan Mather said. “I want to thank the folks that made this happen.”

In June 2021, Reynolds signed legislation that included dedicated mental health funding from Iowa’s general fund.