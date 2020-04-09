Muscatine County Public Health advises against travel for Easter holiday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — With Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds asking Iowans to stay in their homes as much as possible and with many businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Muscatine County Department of Public Health is asking people not to travel for Easter.

“We know many families gather together over Easter and Passover,” public health director Christy Roby Williams said. “But, like school, shopping, and most other activities, we’re asking residents to modify their plans in light of COVID-19.”

As of April 9, 70 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Muscatine County, with one death. Statewide there are 1,270 confirmed cases and 29 deceased.

Roby Williams discourages gatherings of family and friends, whether in Muscatine County or by traveling to other states. She explained when people come together the chances of spreading the CVOVID-19 virus grows.

“We are learning that some people with coronavirus don’t have any symptoms, and that even those who later develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms,” she said. “Even people who do not feel ill should stay home.”

She recommends families and friends find alternate ways to observe the holiday and to stay connected. Roby Williams recommends trying Skype, Zoom, FaceTime or other electronic means of connecting.