Muscatine County Public Health assists schools as classes get ready to resume

MUSCATINE — With the beginning of school quickly approaching and the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the upswing, the Muscatine County Public Health Department is working with area schools to make the return to learning as safe as possible for area students.
Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams has been monitoring the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the county and has seen 24 cases between Friday and Tuesday, for a total of 772 cases reported in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been one death recently, bringing the total to 46. Williams believes the uptick has to do with the state reopening and more people being out in public.
“As we prepare to go into the school season, we have been spending a lot of time working with school districts from around the county and providing guidance as they prepare their return to learn plans to put risk mitigation into place,” she said. “Schools are thinking of every situation and creating plans of preparedness for the safety and well-being of their students and all their employees.”
Williams said at this point any interaction is going to carry risk to spread COVID-19. She understands the need for school districts to educate children and getting back to as close to a normal situation as is possible. She believes it will be a difficult decision for parents to determine if they are ready to send students back to school. She stressed parents should know every district in the county has options for virtual learning if they are not comfortable sending students back to school.
The department has been holding weekly meetings with all school districts to keep them informed of the latest news from the state health department.
“If we can walk through this together, we will be stronger in our county because of that,” she said.
She stressed the importance of the communities reducing spread as a way of helping keep schools safe.
“I think there is a fair mix of precautions being utilized and not being utilized,” she said. “I’ve heard some communications from people that masks had been worn, but people still got COVID. Masks are one precautionary measure. There is nothing that is going to be 100 percent unless someone stays home all the time and isolates.”
Williams said in Johnson and Scott counties, there was a steep climb in the number of cases reported in mid-June, then a decrease in July. She said in Muscatine County there had been a drop off in the first part of June and then numbers began picking up. The upswing is not as high as it was in April or May, she said. She also said there has been a lot of correlations between the increase and community activity, especially gatherings of 10 people or more.
In speaking of precautions people can do to make sure they remain safe, she advised the standard precautions of wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and keeping distance from other people. Williams commented that everything at this point is a risk mitigation effort.
