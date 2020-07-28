Muscatine County Public Health assists schools as classes get ready to resume

The department has been holding weekly meetings with all school districts to keep them informed of the latest news from the state health department.

“If we can walk through this together, we will be stronger in our county because of that,” she said.

She stressed the importance of the communities reducing spread as a way of helping keep schools safe.

“I think there is a fair mix of precautions being utilized and not being utilized,” she said. “I’ve heard some communications from people that masks had been worn, but people still got COVID. Masks are one precautionary measure. There is nothing that is going to be 100 percent unless someone stays home all the time and isolates.”

Williams said in Johnson and Scott counties, there was a steep climb in the number of cases reported in mid-June, then a decrease in July. She said in Muscatine County there had been a drop off in the first part of June and then numbers began picking up. The upswing is not as high as it was in April or May, she said. She also said there has been a lot of correlations between the increase and community activity, especially gatherings of 10 people or more.

In speaking of precautions people can do to make sure they remain safe, she advised the standard precautions of wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and keeping distance from other people. Williams commented that everything at this point is a risk mitigation effort.