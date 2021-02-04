Muscatine County Public Health begins 1B tier vaccinations

MUSCATINE — While Iowa passed the mark of 5,000 dead from COVID-19 Thursday morning, Muscatine County Public Health continued to work to roll out the second phase of its vaccination plan for the county that will immunize over 15,000 people.
The work has been slow, with Muscatine receiving only 300 doses this week and an additional 400 doses expected next week. According to a press release from the city, MCPH will administer half of the doses to senior living apartment buildings in the county through a partnership with the pharmacies. The other half will be administered to first responders in the county, including firefighters, law enforcement, and child welfare social workers. There is no waiting list at MCPH and the department plans to contact eligible populations to schedule appointments.
For the secondary 400 doses, the department will work collectively with approved vaccine providers to administer to patients over the age of 65. Distribution will also begin for school districts and childcare providers. Approved vaccine providers will contact patients directly and the MCPH will be in contact with school administration and childcare provider businesses.
Operations are ongoing with the vaccinations of 1A tier patients. In a previous interview. MCPH director Christy Roby Williams said the department is taking its directives from the Iowa Department of Public Health on how the vaccines are provided.
For the most recent update on our COVID-19 vaccine process, visit muscatinecountyiowa.gov/, Trinity Muscatine Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine | UnityPoint, or public health’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Trinity-Muscatine-Public-Health-221869804495734/.
For COVID-19 administered vaccine dashboards for the state of Iowa go to coronavirus.iowa.gov/ and click on “vaccine administration” for current reports. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that these will be updated by the close of business day on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week.
COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Health officials also recommend people continue to take safety precautions, even after the second injection, as it takes about two weeks to become effective. People are asked to continue wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and frequently washing hands.