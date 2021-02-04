Muscatine County Public Health begins 1B tier vaccinations

MUSCATINE — While Iowa passed the mark of 5,000 dead from COVID-19 Thursday morning, Muscatine County Public Health continued to work to roll out the second phase of its vaccination plan for the county that will immunize over 15,000 people.

The work has been slow, with Muscatine receiving only 300 doses this week and an additional 400 doses expected next week. According to a press release from the city, MCPH will administer half of the doses to senior living apartment buildings in the county through a partnership with the pharmacies. The other half will be administered to first responders in the county, including firefighters, law enforcement, and child welfare social workers. There is no waiting list at MCPH and the department plans to contact eligible populations to schedule appointments.

For the secondary 400 doses, the department will work collectively with approved vaccine providers to administer to patients over the age of 65. Distribution will also begin for school districts and childcare providers. Approved vaccine providers will contact patients directly and the MCPH will be in contact with school administration and childcare provider businesses.

