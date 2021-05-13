Muscatine County Public Health encourages 12-15 year olds to get COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCATINE — As the vaccination efforts continue in Muscatine County and Iowa, a new age group now has the opportunity to be protected against COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15.
Previously, Pfizer was previously the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17 year olds. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson remain available for people ages 18 or older.
Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said this expansion is exciting news. “It’s going to create more herd immunity and protection of our public. Every time someone gets vaccinated, we’re protecting around eight more people. Vaccines create herd immunity for all ages, especially our most vulnerable populations, so it can certainly have an impact on overall populations by having out children vaccinated, as well.”
As of May 12, Muscatine County has vaccinated over 18,300 residents, with most completing either a two-dose or a one-dose vaccine and around 2,400 starting their two-dose vaccine regiment.
Muscatine County Public Health is working with pharmacies to get the vaccine to families and kids who want them.
“Specifically Hy-Vee pharmacy and Wester Drug, they were reaching out to school districts to see if they could get in and offer the vaccine to at least those 16 and older before schools were out. But now, this expansion opens the door to go to an even lower age in the schools,” Williams said. “So it really allows us to spread more vaccine to populations, to reduce the spread and negative impact of COVID-19 on our county residents.”
While in previous weeks, Muscatine County has mostly been receiving doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Williams said Public Health would receive 1,170 doses Pfizer next week and would allocate them to doctor’s offices. Additionally, Pfizer will be included in Public Health’s Walk-in Wednesday clinics, as well as in targeted outreaches on other days of the week.
“We will leverage that and continue working in partnership with doctor’s offices to give them more allocation as we receive it,” Williams said. Hy-Vee and Wester Drug will also be receiving or have received Pfizer and have appointments available for ages 12-plus.
Williams added that while the demand has decreased, most residents are willing to get the vaccine or seek out information to help them make a decision.
“What’s really exciting about Muscatine County is that we have heard and received questions, we’ve heard eagerness and communication from parents throughout out county, and we’ve heard a readiness to give their child a vaccine.”
At a Wilton and Durant vaccination site, 97 youths received vaccines, she said.
“That is an outstanding outcome," she said.
She also wanted to address the concerns some may have about the vaccine approval being rushed, saying that it was a matter of consent and building a pool of caregivers and children willing to demonstrate the efficacy of the vaccine. The safety review process for children was also held to the same in-depth standards as it was for adults.
“With logistics, it just took longer to determine the efficacy with ages 12-15 than it did with adults,” Williams said. She added that the vaccine amount being the same is common, and that influenza vaccines also do this. “A 12-year-old would receive the same dosage as an adult, that’s how vaccines work.”
While some waste is possible given the short timeframe that the vaccines have to be used in, Williams said Public Health is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health to adjust vaccine allocation as demand for vaccines rises or falls in order to reduce the amount of waste created.
“Public Health would love to continue to encourage our Muscatine County residents, everyone ages 12 and older, to get the vaccine and to continue protecting our county residents, especially our most vulnerable populations,” Williams said.
For more updates on vaccines or information on upcoming vaccine clinics, visit the Muscatine County Public Health Facebook page.