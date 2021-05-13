Muscatine County Public Health encourages 12-15 year olds to get COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCATINE — As the vaccination efforts continue in Muscatine County and Iowa, a new age group now has the opportunity to be protected against COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15.

Previously, Pfizer was previously the only vaccine approved for 16 and 17 year olds. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson remain available for people ages 18 or older.

Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said this expansion is exciting news. “It’s going to create more herd immunity and protection of our public. Every time someone gets vaccinated, we’re protecting around eight more people. Vaccines create herd immunity for all ages, especially our most vulnerable populations, so it can certainly have an impact on overall populations by having out children vaccinated, as well.”

As of May 12, Muscatine County has vaccinated over 18,300 residents, with most completing either a two-dose or a one-dose vaccine and around 2,400 starting their two-dose vaccine regiment.

Muscatine County Public Health is working with pharmacies to get the vaccine to families and kids who want them.