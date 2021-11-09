Muscatine County Public Health encourages kids to get COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCATINE — Now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the usage of a lower-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Muscatine County has begun receiving the child-sized dose.
Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was only approved for people ages 12 and up.
“Discussions and studies have been ongoing for quite some time, overlapping those studies for ages 12 and up, so it is not surprising that this was able to move along in a reasonable timeframe,” Public Health Manager Holly Barrett said, adding that the studies took additional time in order to carefully assess the data for the country’s younger population.
“We are all eager to support our children in staying healthy, and returning and staying in classrooms by reducing their risks when they receive the appropriate vaccine for their age to be more protected against severe side effects and hospitalizations,” she said.
Barrett said the vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is manufactured in a different packaging that includes a different colored lid and smaller needles to avoid confusion with the 12-and-up vaccine. The children’s vaccine is administered at one-third the dose of the 12-and-up vaccine.
The reported side effects for the children’s vaccine have been similar to the side effects associated with the adult vaccine. This includes possible pain or redness at the injection site, fatigue, a low fever, or muscle pain. Barrett said the children’s vaccine, like the adult version, does not contain a live virus, and all side effects are short term.
She strongly recommended children ages 5 to 11 get the vaccine as soon as possible, noting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different than the vaccines that Public Health has been providing to children for decades.
“Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone, especially those at high risk, from severe illness and death,” Barrett said. “The higher the rates of vaccination overall, the more quickly everyone can safely resume many activities that they did prior to the pandemic. Parents need to make sure to focus on the facts about vaccines, as we have encouraged everyone to do so since the start of the pandemic. We also recommend that they ask their doctor questions regarding specific health concerns, or speak to a Public Health nurse for information on the vaccine.”
As for the boosters and the third doses that are currently available, Barrett said the booster is more for people who are 65 years or older, live in a long term care facility or live/work in a high risk setting while a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has to be recommended by a doctor. Both are meant to help protect those who may be immunocompromised or who may need assistance in effectively maintaining their protection against the virus.
With all of these vaccines becoming available alongside a higher demand, Barrett said there may be some appointment shortages, and asked that citizens remain patient as they wait for an available appointment slot. In addition, she asked that residents continue to not only get vaccinated and follow guidelines, but to encourage others to do so as well.
“If the current rates of vaccination continue to rise, we would expect to see cases decline next year,” Barrett said. “The Delta variant has proven to be difficult to overcome and will continue to circulate quickly to those at risk or unvaccinated. We trust that the CDC does their job in trying to constantly evaluate this virus and others to keep watch for any new variations that may develop and keep us informed.”
Currently, Muscatine County Public Health has vaccination appointments for children ages 5 to 11 available on Wednesdays and Fridays. Walk-ins for the children’s vaccine are not being accepted at this time. To make an appointment for a child, call Public Health at 563-263-0122.