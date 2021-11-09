Muscatine County Public Health encourages kids to get COVID-19 vaccine

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She strongly recommended children ages 5 to 11 get the vaccine as soon as possible, noting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different than the vaccines that Public Health has been providing to children for decades.

“Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone, especially those at high risk, from severe illness and death,” Barrett said. “The higher the rates of vaccination overall, the more quickly everyone can safely resume many activities that they did prior to the pandemic. Parents need to make sure to focus on the facts about vaccines, as we have encouraged everyone to do so since the start of the pandemic. We also recommend that they ask their doctor questions regarding specific health concerns, or speak to a Public Health nurse for information on the vaccine.”

As for the boosters and the third doses that are currently available, Barrett said the booster is more for people who are 65 years or older, live in a long term care facility or live/work in a high risk setting while a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has to be recommended by a doctor. Both are meant to help protect those who may be immunocompromised or who may need assistance in effectively maintaining their protection against the virus.