In recognition of August being National Immunization Awareness Month, Trinity Muscatine Public Health hopes to spend this month encouraging Iowans across the state to continue protecting themselves.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), from children born between 1994 and 2021, vaccinations will prevent an estimated 472 million diseases and illnesses, over one million deaths and 29.8 million hospitalizations.

In a public statement, Public Health Director Christy Roby reflected on how, for many Iowans, the pandemic has impacted their ability to attend important appointments. As such, some of these residents might have forgotten about or temporarily put off routine vaccinations.

“During National Immunization Awareness Month, all Iowans are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider to make sure all family members are protected against vaccine-preventable diseases,” Roby said.

For children, toddlers and infants, Roby emphasized that attending regular well-visits and receiving recommended vaccinations is essential for their health. As children grow, they need to be protected against serious diseases such as whooping cough, chicken pox and measles.

For adults, Roby recommended staying up to date on all vaccinations, including adulthood vaccine-preventable diseases such as shingles. This is best done by speaking with their healthcare provider about their vaccination records.

“Certain health conditions can also increase the risk of complications from some vaccine-preventable diseases,” Roby continued. “The CDC offers an online adult vaccine assessment tool, which provides a list of recommended vaccines based on your age, health conditions and lifestyle.

For any questions regarding child vaccine requirements, residents can call their primary healthcare provider. They can also call the Muscatine County Public Health Department for a consultation or to see if they qualify for the Vaccine for Children Program. For more information, call 563-263-0122.

Iowans can also find the latest recommendations and immunization schedules on the Iowa HHS website at HHS.Iowa.gov/immtb/immunization/schedule.

