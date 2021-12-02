Muscatine County Public Health waiting on information regarding new COVID-19 variant

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Public Health Department released its weekly COVID-19 statistics Wednesday and also commented on the recently discovered omicron variant.
According to the numbers recorded by the state of Iowa, Muscatine County has had 7,188 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 117 deaths as of Dec. 1. As for vaccinations, 71.8% of the county’s population ages 5 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 66.1% have been fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated individuals account for 75.7% of the state’s hospitalized population and 77.9% of the state’s ICU population.
While these vaccination numbers are higher than they were in October and November, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said she would like to see the county get to a full vaccination rate of at least 80%, especially now that children ages 5 and older can get vaccinated.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommending vaccine booster shots to everyone 18 and older, Williams also encouraged those who have already been fully vaccinated to get a booster if they can.
“The boosters are needed, as the vaccine effectiveness is decreasing in specific populations and workforces,” Williams said.
As vaccination efforts continue, public health departments from across the country are currently waiting to receive further details about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus regarding its severity and degree of transmissibility.
“We do not have any facts about the variant to warrant worry at this time,” Williams said. “Let’s wait for the facts so we can be properly informed regarding impact of a new variant.”
The first instance of the omicron variant in the U.S. was found in California on Nov. 30. According to the CDC, the individual was a vaccinated adult who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. The individual had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. Additionally, all close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative.
A second case was detected in Minnesota, the state's health department reported Thursday. According to the department, the individual was an adult vaccinated male who had traveled to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention on Nov. 19-21, and had mild symptoms on Nov. 22.
In the wake of this, Williams said as Public Health waits to receive further information, the most important thing residents can do to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death from any COVID-19 variant is to get vaccinated. Wearing masks and washing hands are also considered to still be an effective strategy for stopping the spread of the virus.
“As a county, what we know is COVID-19 vaccines are working well to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and death, even against variants,” Williams said. “The recent awareness of the omicron variant further stresses the urgency of vaccinations, boosters and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19. We must have collective efforts to reduce the spread of this respiratory viral infectious disease.”