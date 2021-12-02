Muscatine County Public Health waiting on information regarding new COVID-19 variant

“We do not have any facts about the variant to warrant worry at this time,” Williams said. “Let’s wait for the facts so we can be properly informed regarding impact of a new variant.”

The first instance of the omicron variant in the U.S. was found in California on Nov. 30. According to the CDC, the individual was a vaccinated adult who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. The individual had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. Additionally, all close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative.

A second case was detected in Minnesota, the state's health department reported Thursday. According to the department, the individual was an adult vaccinated male who had traveled to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention on Nov. 19-21, and had mild symptoms on Nov. 22.

In the wake of this, Williams said as Public Health waits to receive further information, the most important thing residents can do to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or death from any COVID-19 variant is to get vaccinated. Wearing masks and washing hands are also considered to still be an effective strategy for stopping the spread of the virus.

“As a county, what we know is COVID-19 vaccines are working well to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and death, even against variants,” Williams said. “The recent awareness of the omicron variant further stresses the urgency of vaccinations, boosters and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19. We must have collective efforts to reduce the spread of this respiratory viral infectious disease.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.