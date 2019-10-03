MUSCATINE — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday that the Muscatine Municipal Housing Agency was awarded a $17,166 grant to assist with housing and counseling.
The $42.8 million in housing counseling grants awarded nationally will help one million Americans make informed housing choices, keep their current homes, or receive assistance to help them avoid foreclosure. The grants will directly support housing counseling services provided by 207 HUD-approved local housing counseling agencies, national and regional organizations, and state housing finance agencies.
“This program allows the housing agency to assist residents in the community prepare for their next housing decision, if that is as a first-time renter or first-time homebuyer, through group classes and one-on-one counseling sessions,” Jodi Royal-Goodwin, director of community development, said. “Individual counseling can address a range of issues from checking and repairing credit, preparing and evaluating personal budgets, reviewing mortgage loan terms, and so much more. These counselling activities support long-term housing stability and the provision of quality housing to all residents.”
According to a press release from HUD, nearly half the state and local counseling agencies awarded grants received preference because they provide counseling to individuals and families within designated opportunity zones. Muscatine was one of two cities in Iowa that received bonus points for furthering the drive for public investment in Opportunity Zones.
MMHA provides a range of housing services to promote personal, economic, and social upward mobility for low-income families. As the designated public housing agency for the region, MMHA provides safe, decent, and affordable housing opportunities to low-income residents of Muscatine County through its Public Housing and Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher programs. Using housing as a foundation to support the efforts of families to improve their economic and social conditions, MMHA also offers family self-sufficiency, educational, and housing counseling programs.
“HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are on the front lines of helping individuals and families to find affordable rental housing or make more informed home ownership decisions,” said HUD secretary Ben Carson. “The funding we announce today will help families to realize their dreams — whether it’s owning a home, avoiding foreclosure, or finding and affordable place to rent.”
The MMHA became a HUD-approved housing counseling agency in 2008 and began providing home ownership education. Through this program the agency has assisted more than 1,000 families preparing to purchase their first home in Muscatine County through the homebuyer education program and one-on-one counseling. In the past five years, 251 households have completed the homebuyer education class and 134 of those purchased a home in Muscatine County.
In 2017, MMHA began offering a rental seminar called “Step Ahead,” which educates renters on tenant and landlord rights and responsibilities. Over 200 households have completed the class. MMHA Housing counselors are also trained to assist residents with financial management, budgeting, credit repair and fair housing. Services are focused on meeting client needs and supporting sustainable participation in the local housing market.
