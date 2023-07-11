The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to assist the City of Muscatine in getting an Iowa Thriving Communities designation.

During the regular meeting, the supervisors unanimously approved a resolution supporting the designation. The designation is offered by the Iowa Finance Authority to communities that are using innovative methods to attract housing opportunities. Developers are highly incentivized to select communities with a Thriving Communities designation for development through the 2024 Federal Housing Tax Credit or Workforce Housing Tax Credit programs.

Selected communities will be announced the week of Aug. 14.

According to the resolution, the county has previously adopted Ignite Vitality through Workplace Housing to address housing concerns within the county. Two supervisors are also members of the Muscatine County Housing Council.

