MUSCATINE – This year at the Iowa State Fair, Muscatine County saw another one of its residents get inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.

Shirley Grimm received this honor for the work she did for Muscatine County’s 4-H group over the span of over 20 years.

Although Grimm was unable to attend the ceremony in-person Sunday, but said “It’s quite an honor."

Growing up with parents who served as 4-H leaders for multiple years, Grimm and her siblings joined 4-H as children.

“When I was a young girl in 4-H, the program was somewhat different,” she explained. “We learned life skills in 4-H, and I learned a lot of things that I have carried throughout my life. 4-H kids today are learning those kinds of things, maybe in a different way, and they also learn how to communicate while making friends."

One of the biggest highlights of this period for her was receiving a state award for one of her Food & Nutrition projects and attending the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago that year.

As an adult, Grimm eventually joined the Muscatine County ISU Extension in 1999, being its office manager until retiring in 2020. In addition to her office duties, Grimm used her 4-H knowledge and experience to continue giving support to the group, helping during the county fair where she would get things ready as well as run events such as the ribbon auction.

“Because of my job, I was very much connected with 4-H,” Grimm said.

In a provided comment, Daleta Thurness, one of Shirley’s former colleagues, said, “She was up for solving any problem before her, but what I will remember most fondly is her care for each person for whom she came in contact. From her delicious chocolate cakes to just checking in on you, your family, or others, not only was Shirley a great contributor to 4-H, but someone who also truly believed and embodied making the best better.”

Through her work, Grimm also inspired her own children to join 4-H.

“4-H is just a good program,” Grimm said. “We come from a very strong 4-H family, and I never let go of a lot of those things that I learned in 4-H. I just had a lot of wonderful experiences, and the people that you meet and work with were also wonderful. It’s been a big part of my life.”

She also took a moment to acknowledge the other volunteers that she’s worked with and their efforts. “There’s a lot of very deserving volunteers.”

Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame inductees are selected by their counties for their exceptional work and contributions.