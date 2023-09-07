The Muscatine Housing Council, in coordination with Atlas Community Studios has moved on to the next step of its housing market analysis project.
Throughout the next six weeks, Muscatine Housing Council and Atlas Community Studios, an Iowa-based firm that specializes in strategic planning and economic development, will be conducting the research phase of this project. In order to get as much information as possible, the two groups are asking residents of Muscatine, Wilton and West Liberty to complete the online housing survey that is currently available at
https://engage.atlascostudios.com/muscatine-county.
Throughout the next six weeks, Muscatine Housing Council and Atlas Community Studios will be conducting the research phase of their housing project through a public survey and visioning meetings.

Residents are also asked to attend one of three upcoming “interactive public visioning” meetings. These meetings will be in-person and will run for up to 90 minutes, giving attendees an opportunity to share their thoughts on the future of housing in Muscatine County.
The first of these visioning meetings will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. in Wilton City Hall. The second will be at Muscatine’s Riverview Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon. The third meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at noon at WeLead in West Liberty.
As stated by Atlas Community Studios, the 2023 housing market analysis project will focus on analyzing current housing markets in Muscatine County as well as its submarkets. Through this, the team at Atlas will then develop data-driven recommendations for new community programs and policies that will support the creation and preservation of a healthy housing market within the county, all while addressing the specific needs of each community. Project results are expected to be shared with the community in early 2024.
Growing trans population sparks need for senior housing geared to LGBTQ+ community
Morgan Mayfaire, a transgender man, second from left, hosts a community gathering for a food distribution event at TransSOCIAL, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami. “I have friends that have retired and they’ve decided to move to retirement communities. And then, little by little, they’ve found that they’re not welcome there,” says Mayfaire.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Rajee Narinesingh, a transgender woman, holds a photograph of herself as a child, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In spite of several roadblocks, the 56-year-old Florida actress and activist has seen growing acceptance since she first came out decades ago.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Tiffany Arieagus, a transgender woman, performs at The Pub, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. “I just am going on my 71 years on this earth and walking in the civil rights march with my mother at age six and then marching for gay rights," Arieagus says. "I’ve been blessed enough to see so many changes being made in the world. And then now I’m having to see these wonderful progressions going backwards.”
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Andrea Montanez sits in her office in the Hope Community Center, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Apopka, Fla. Florida's law has already created obstacles for Montanez, an LGBTQ+ immigration organizer. Montanez, 57, said her prescription for hormone therapy was initially denied after the restrictions were signed.
John Raoux, Associated Press
Tiffany Arieagus, a transgender woman, right, applies make-up before participating in the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. Arieagus, 71, is an acclaimed drag performer in south Florida also works in social services for SunServe, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit. At left is Tatiana Williams, the executive director of Transinclusive.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Rajee Narinesingh, a transgender woman, wipes away a tear as she speaks about her life during an interview at her home, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. “Every now and then I have like this thought, like, oh my God, if I end up in a nursing home, how are they going to treat me?” Narinesingh says.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Tiffany Arieagus, a transgender woman, stands next to a photograph of herself after receiving an award at the opening reception of "Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ+ Life in South Florida" exhibit, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Arieagus, 71, an acclaimed drag performer in south Florida, also works in social services for SunServe, an LGBTQ+ nonprofit.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
A collage features images of Tiffany Arieagus, a transgender woman. “I just am going on my 71 years on this earth and walking in the civil rights march with my mother at age six and then marching for gay rights," Arieagus says. "I’ve been blessed enough to see so many changes being made in the world. And then now I’m having to see these wonderful progressions going backwards.”
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Morgan Mayfaire, a transgender man, right, walks with his wife, Ashley, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Fairchild Tropical Garden in Miami. Mayfaire, 64, is the executive director of TransSOCIAL, a Florida support and advocacy group.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Tatiana Williams, 51, executive director of the Transinculsive Group, sits for a portrait in her office, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. Williams, 51, has painful memories of a time when she and other members of the transgender community had to rely on dangerous and illegal sources for gender-affirming medical care. “What we don't want is the community resorting to going back to that,” Williams says.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Adrianna Tender, program coordinator for the Transinclusive Group, looks out from a float sponsored by several transgender groups during the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. A battle over transgender people’s rights in the United States has focused attention mostly on youth. But for many transgender seniors, it’s brought new fears to their plans for retirement and old age.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Reading material and a placard sit on a table at the office of TransSOCIAL, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami. The organization works to promote unity and increase transgender understanding in the community. About 171,000 of the more than 1.3 million transgender adults in the United States are aged 65 and older, according to numbers compiled by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
A speaker wears shoes advocating for love, peace and freedom during the opening reception of "Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ+ Life in South Florida" exhibit, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
An American flag flies with a pride flag outside of a home in Wilton Manors, Fla., Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
A spectator waves pride flags during the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla.
Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Lee Forte, a resident at Stonewall Gardens pauses while playing Bingo in the LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. A handful of states, including California, have in recent years enacted laws to ensure that LGBTQ+ seniors have equal access to programs for aging populations and requiring training on how to serve that community.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Lauren Kabakoff Vincent, right, interim executive director of Stonewall Gardens, talks with resident Billy Kurch at the LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. The center's staff are required to go through sensitivity training to help make the center a more welcoming environment for residents, Vincent says. The training is key for making a more accepting environment for transgender residents and making them feel more at home.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
John Schmidt, center, joins fellow residents in a game of Bingo at Stonewall Gardens, a LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. The number of services such as nursing homes and assisted living centers that are geared toward serving the LGBTQ+ community is increasing, though such facilities remain uncommon.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Robert Lopez, right, a driver for Stonewall Gardens, opens a door for resident Alex Smariga at the LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. About 171,000 of the more than 1.3 million transgender adults in the United States are aged 65 and older, according to numbers compiled by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Resident Billy Church, in wheelchair, is helped into a van headed for a group lunch at Stonewall Gardens, a LGBTQ+ assisted living facility, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Palm Springs, Calif. About 171,000 of the more than 1.3 million transgender adults in the United States are aged 65 and older, according to numbers compiled by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.
Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
