The Muscatine Housing Council, in coordination with Atlas Community Studios has moved on to the next step of its housing market analysis project.

Throughout the next six weeks, Muscatine Housing Council and Atlas Community Studios, an Iowa-based firm that specializes in strategic planning and economic development, will be conducting the research phase of this project. In order to get as much information as possible, the two groups are asking residents of Muscatine, Wilton and West Liberty to complete the online housing survey that is currently available at https://engage.atlascostudios.com/muscatine-county.

Residents are also asked to attend one of three upcoming “interactive public visioning” meetings. These meetings will be in-person and will run for up to 90 minutes, giving attendees an opportunity to share their thoughts on the future of housing in Muscatine County.

The first of these visioning meetings will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. in Wilton City Hall. The second will be at Muscatine’s Riverview Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon. The third meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at noon at WeLead in West Liberty.

As stated by Atlas Community Studios, the 2023 housing market analysis project will focus on analyzing current housing markets in Muscatine County as well as its submarkets. Through this, the team at Atlas will then develop data-driven recommendations for new community programs and policies that will support the creation and preservation of a healthy housing market within the county, all while addressing the specific needs of each community. Project results are expected to be shared with the community in early 2024.

