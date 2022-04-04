Muscatine County residents can start requesting absentee ballots now for June primary

MUSCATINE — Although early voting in Iowa's June primary election is still more than a month away, residents can begin requesting absentee ballots now.

Voters can begin submitting absentee ballot request forms to vote in the June 7 primary starting this week. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 23.

Request forms can be found on the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office website or the Iowa Secretary of State's website at sos.iowa.gov.

Ballots, though, will not be mailed to voters until May 18 because of a change in state law passed last year. May 18 also marks the start of in-person early voting at the Muscatine County Auditor's Office, Auditor Tibe Vander Linden said.

“There may be some confusion out there because a lot of people think once they send us their request we’re sending them a ballot,” Vander Linden said. “But we can’t do that until at least May 18. … (And) it will still be a couple of days after that before voters start getting their ballots.”

In order to receive an absentee ballot, registered voters must provide all necessary information. That includes the voter’s name, date of birth, address, voter verification number, the name or date of the election that the voter is requesting an absentee ballot and their party affiliation. For the latter, the voter must choose between either the Democrat or the Republican Party.

As for someone’s voter verification number, this can be either their Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID number or their four-digit voter PIN number, which can be found on an Iowa Voter ID card. Voters are also encouraged to provide their phone number or email address on the request form so they can be easily contacted by election workers in case issues arise processing their ballot request form.

Although voting in-person on the day of the election will still be available, Vander Linden still recommended that residents make the choice to vote absentee. This is done both as a way to increase voter turnout as well as a means to assure that each voter has the time to make an informed decision, Vander Linden said. With the pandemic still ongoing, absentee voting is also still seen as a safe, socially-distanced option.

Vander Linden said she expected to see absentee voter turnout numbers similar to those of the past two years.

“I think people are learning the convenience of (absentee voting), and it gives them a chance to get familiar with the candidates and their platforms,” she said.

The deadline to pre-register to vote in the June 7 primary is 5 p.m. on May 23. However, Iowa allows same-day voter registration at the polls, whether on Election Day or in-person early voting. Individuals will need to provide ID and proof of residency to register.

All five Muscatine County Board of Supervisors positions will be on the ballot because of redistricting caused by the 2020 census.

Other county elected offices on the ballot include the county attorney, recorder and treasurer, along with several statewide and legislative races, including the race for Iowa governor and an Iowa U.S. Senate seat.

Residents who would still like to vote in person on Election Day can use the "Polling Places & Information" page on the Muscatine County Auditor’s website to find their precinct’s polling place, or they can call the Auditor’s Office at 563-263-5821 for more information.

