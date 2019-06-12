MUSCATINE — A building with local historic significance has now been recognized as a national historic site.
"Once you're in the barn, you'll fall in love with it," said Friends of The Old Barn past-president John Haskins.
The Muscatine County Home Dairy Barn, or "The Old Barn" as it's lovingly referred, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places earlier this year. Haskins said he thinks the designation is "wonderful" and is one step closer to the barn being a permanent structure in the county.
The barn is unique to Muscatine County and the state for a few reasons, he said. First, it's architecturally unique with its Gothic-style construction. The style originated in Europe and was used heavily in church and cathedral design from the 12th-16th centuries. The building features an arched ceiling, which gives a cathedral-like appearance from the hayloft. The barn is also one of the few remaining Gothic-style barns in the state, and the only one open to the public, Haskins said.
"There's not another barn like that in the state of Iowa," Haskins said. "It's one of a kind."
The barn was built in 90 days in 1926, a feat considering the architectural style and the technology available at the time. The barn also features a Louden pulley system on display that was once used to bring hay to the loft, and an elevator for visitors to access the second floor, which is also uncommon in barns across the state. Haskins said when youth tour the building on class trips, talking about how the barn was built turns their attention away from their cell phones to consider how the first arch was put in place.
"And that's the reason I do this," he said.
The history of the barn's use is also special and worth preserving, Haskins said. The barn was the replacement for two county "poor farm" dairy barns that had burned down. Starting in the 1800s, the state had farms in nearly every county where those who were unable to care for themselves worked and lived. The farms have been referred to as the first public care systems in the state. Haskins said the cows would leak milk on the cement and the pock marks are still there. Having a place for older residents to visit with their grandchildren and share stories of growing up on a farm, he said, is the connection that makes him want to keep the barn open. The county farm operated on 160 acres of land where Discovery Park is today, off of Harmony Lane. The area includes the Environmental Learning Center, Discovery Pond and the Muscatine County Arboretum. The county directed land use to Muscatine County Conservation.
In 2005, the barn was set for demolition, but Haskins and hundreds of volunteers prevented it from being torn down. The Friends nonprofit were granted stewardship the following year. Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission applied for the national designation last year and the listing allows access to certain grant funding for preservation projects. The national recognition could also make the building more of a tourist destination. Haskins said he's had several out-of-town groups schedule tours of the barn and could see more visitors stopping by with more publicity.
Over the years, there have been reports of the barn facing demolition, and Haskins said the Friends would like to see the barn stay where it is. Muscatine County Conservation Director Curt Weiss said it will.
"The barn is going to stay there," he said. "It's not going anywhere."
He said the county has made it clear the barn will remain on the land, and though the conservation board is working on projects there and don't have a use for it, the barn "keeps a little bit of the history alive."
Haskins and volunteers have spent many hours laboring, fundraising and giving tours of the barn, which he said hasn't been for not.
"It's like another job," he said. "I like to say, 'it's still there so, I guess it's all been worth it.'"
