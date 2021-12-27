Muscatine County Salvation Army exceeds 2021 red kettle campaign goal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Standing in the kettle is standing in the gap," he said. "If I can be cold and uncomfortable while standing in the gap so that other folks don’t fall through that gap when push comes to shove for them, then every single second in that kettle spent is worth it.”

Bock said he thought the cause for the initial lull in the campaign this year was due to compassion fatigue.

“I think that because the world has been asked to give so much over the past two years, there may be a bit of compassion fatigue that’s happening," he said. "Compassion fatigue is absolutely a real thing, and it’s easy to lose sight of real human need and suffering when that fatigue sets in."

With this fatigue in mind, Bock emphasized how it was important for him to do the kettle stay again, in order to remind people both of the Salvation Army’s presence as well as what they do for others. Bock said it felt good to be able to say that Muscatine County responded in the end.

Bock said he believes the Muscatine community truly encompassed this year’s campaign theme of hope marching on, despite hope possibly being a bit frailer due to the pandemic.

“Based on what I know through social media and speaking with people, I haven’t seen very many Salvation Army locations in the Heartland division that have met their goal," Bock said. "But I know one thing for sure: the people of Muscatine County made sure that the Salvation Army met their goal, which will in turn make sure that there is nobody who has to go without the basic necessities.”

