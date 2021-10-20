Muscatine County Salvation Army to start annual Red Kettle Drive on November 19

“Last year, we had a huge success with the virtual fundraising… So this year, we’re really pushing virtual kettles,” Bock said, “For those people who don’t want to stand in the cold or be exposed to the virus or the flu, this is an option for them. They can host a virtual kettle and ring the bell online.”

Another addition for this year’s kettle drive comes from the knowledge that many people simply don’t carry cash or loose change with them anymore. As such, all of the kettles this year will have an option to give virtually. Donors can scan the QR Code provided on the kettle sign and donate through PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Venmo.

“It’s just another way for people to give,” Bock said.

Of course, the now iconic giant Muscatine Red Kettle will also be making its return this season. Though he is planning on spending some time in the kettle himself, Bock said that several groups have already reached out and have shown interest in staying up in the giant kettle too.

“If there are organizations, businesses or sports teams and you want to rally your group behind the Salvation Army and spend some time in or at the giant kettle, by all means let us know,” Bock said, “(The giant kettle) is our staple, and we want people to have ownership of that.”