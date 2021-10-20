Muscatine County Salvation Army to start annual Red Kettle Drive on November 19

MUSCATINE – Tis the season for bell ringers and raising money for those who need it. This week, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County announced that the 2021 Red Kettle Drive will officially begin on Friday, November 19.
Last year, while the goal was $190,000, the Muscatine County community managed to raise over $300,000 for Salvation Army services. With this in mind, Lt. Greg Bock decided that this year’s goal would remain at $190,000 in the hopes of seeing similar results.
“I think that we have the potential to bring in just as much as we did last year, and we need every penny of that,” Bock said, “While we may say that the goal remains at 190k, we’re going to take all that we can. Every cent adds up, and it adds up in big ways.”
Although there is still a few weeks until the big kick-off, plans are already being made for this year’s kettle drive. Just like last year, the Muscatine Fire Department, Police Department and County Sheriff’s Department are planning on holding another friendly competition between them to help bring in donations.
“We’re looking forward to another good competition with those groups again,” Bock said.
As for what the Salvation Army is doing, Bock emphasized that there are many ways for other residents to get involved in this year’s kettle drive, whether that’s through donating money, donating time as a bell ringer, spreading awareness or holding a virtual kettle.
“Last year, we had a huge success with the virtual fundraising… So this year, we’re really pushing virtual kettles,” Bock said, “For those people who don’t want to stand in the cold or be exposed to the virus or the flu, this is an option for them. They can host a virtual kettle and ring the bell online.”
Another addition for this year’s kettle drive comes from the knowledge that many people simply don’t carry cash or loose change with them anymore. As such, all of the kettles this year will have an option to give virtually. Donors can scan the QR Code provided on the kettle sign and donate through PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Venmo.
“It’s just another way for people to give,” Bock said.
Of course, the now iconic giant Muscatine Red Kettle will also be making its return this season. Though he is planning on spending some time in the kettle himself, Bock said that several groups have already reached out and have shown interest in staying up in the giant kettle too.
“If there are organizations, businesses or sports teams and you want to rally your group behind the Salvation Army and spend some time in or at the giant kettle, by all means let us know,” Bock said, “(The giant kettle) is our staple, and we want people to have ownership of that.”
Residents can visit www.registertoring.com and search for Muscatine to sign up for a bell-ringing time or to start a virtual kettle. To ask about spending time in the giant red kettle, residents can call the Salvation Army of Muscatine County at 563-263-8272.
“It’s going to be an interesting campaign season, and our staff is gearing up for it,” Bock said, “The national theme for this season is ‘Hope Marches On’, and I couldn’t think of a better theme for the year. Many might have lost hope in the past year and a half, and we want people to know that hope marches on and that everybody in Muscatine County can play a part in helping that hope continue to march on.”