Muscatine County sees overnight spike in COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — As the world recognized World Mask Week, a global initiative to encourage face coverings, Muscatine County Public Health asked the community for help procuring more masks.

Director Christy Roby Williams said the department is holding a mask donation drive to help those in need. She said masks can be mailed or dropped off at the department, 1609 Cedar St., Muscatine. A box is located in the foyer where masks can be donated.

“We know cloth face masks can help reduce spread,” she said. “We do a lot of services throughout our county and serve thousands of people. As we continue going out in our community we would like to be able to offer those individuals we are serving a cloth face covering. We will take any face covering, but our main ask is for the cloth.”

While Williams had reported on a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday that the number of new cases in the county had remained steady, she was surprised to learn Friday morning that 16 new cases were confirmed overnight. She said the department has reached out to the regional epidemiologist from the Iowa Department of Public Health to try to determine the reason for the spike in cases.

She said it was particularly alarming because Muscatine County had been having reduced numbers of cases coming through over the last few weeks.