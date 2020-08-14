Muscatine County sees overnight spike in COVID-19 cases

MUSCATINE — As the world recognized World Mask Week, a global initiative to encourage face coverings, Muscatine County Public Health asked the community for help procuring more masks.
Director Christy Roby Williams said the department is holding a mask donation drive to help those in need. She said masks can be mailed or dropped off at the department, 1609 Cedar St., Muscatine. A box is located in the foyer where masks can be donated.
“We know cloth face masks can help reduce spread,” she said. “We do a lot of services throughout our county and serve thousands of people. As we continue going out in our community we would like to be able to offer those individuals we are serving a cloth face covering. We will take any face covering, but our main ask is for the cloth.”
While Williams had reported on a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday that the number of new cases in the county had remained steady, she was surprised to learn Friday morning that 16 new cases were confirmed overnight. She said the department has reached out to the regional epidemiologist from the Iowa Department of Public Health to try to determine the reason for the spike in cases.
She said it was particularly alarming because Muscatine County had been having reduced numbers of cases coming through over the last few weeks.
“I thought we had been moving in the right direction but with COVID you never know,” she said.
On Friday, Muscatine County reported 16 new positive cases since Thursday for a total of 873 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic in March. There have been no new deaths in the county recently and the total has stood at 48. The Iowa coronavirus website says 739 people in Muscatine County have recovered.
In the State of Iowa, there have been 597 new positive cases since Thursday for a total of 50,934. There were also 11 additional deaths overnight Thursday for a total of 965. Iowa data says 39,788 people have recovered in Iowa.
During the Facebook Live broadcast, Williams said many people who test positive for COVID-19 don’t manifest many of the symptoms commonly associated with the virus, such as a cough or trouble breathing. She said the symptoms are different with each person and can be as subtle as a headache and no fever. Symptoms tend to appear between two to 14 days after exposure.
The health department has a lists of health providers and places to have a COVID-19 screening done on its Facebook site.
Williams also said that the department remains ready to serve people in the community who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. She said health services can be requested by calling the department at (563) 263-0122.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!