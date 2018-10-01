MUSCATINE — Sending people out of the region for mental health services isn’t something Muscatine County Community Services Director Kathie Anderson-Noel wants to do, but when there aren’t beds available, that’s what happens.
“So, people are going out of the region when there are no available psychiatric beds in the region and if they’re able to go — if Trinity Rock Island has a bed then they’re able to go there first, if not, then they’re going to have to unfortunately go wherever a bed can be found so, that’s not really where we want to be.”
In an update to Muscatine County Board of Supervisors last week, Anderson-Noel said the county had 17 commitments in July and 15 commitments in August. Muscatine doesn’t have any designated psychiatric beds, Anderson-Noel said, but it’s a part of Eastern Iowa’s Mental Health Disability Services Region. The region has 25 psychiatric beds: 18 at Genesis in Scott County and 7 at Mercy in Clinton County.
Of the commitments during those two months, 11 were sent to hospitals out of the region because staffed beds weren’t available locally. The state was split into regions for mental health care effective in 2014 as a way to standardize services across the state.
The July transports, Anderson-Noel reported two went to Iowa City, three to Waterloo, one to Mason City, one to Dubuque and one to Rock Island. In August, two went to Mason City, two to Council Bluffs and four went to Trinity Rock Island.
When a patient presents to the emergency department with a psychiatric issue, a telehealth evaluation is completed, then staff have to find an open, qualified bed within the region, Anderson-Noel said. Patients can be transported on a commitment by the sheriff’s office for a 72-hour observation and evaluation period followed by hearing with the mental health court for further in-patient or out-patient treatment.
Anderson-Noel said adding additional stress to a person already in a mental health crisis by transporting them across the state, plus the undue stress to his or her family along with the transportation costs to the sheriff’s office, is just not ideal.
Jail administration reported Community services transport charges to the Sheriff’s Office were $5,857.68 in July and $4,077.48 in August.
Anderson-Noel reported Community Services mental health expenditures were $217,473. Out of region transport adds to those expenditures, she said.
Anderson-Noel said when patients have to go out of region, the first choice is Trinity Rock Island.
"If there are no beds at Trinity Rock Island the Emergency Department will look for a psych bed elsewhere in Iowa. We’ve had people go to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Mary Greeley in Ames, and other hospitals around the state.”
As a result of legislation passed last year, the Trinity Rock Island may accept Iowa adults on commitment. Community Services Plan Senate File 504 included a partnership with Trinity Rock Island has a 2-year pilot program that began this year and developed in coordination with the State of Illinois.
“In the past two months, you know in July and August, we were able to have five cases go there that would’ve gone further away so, I think that that program so far has been successful,” Anderson-Noel said.
But despite the addition of another hospital, patients are still sent out of region.
“It’s a help, but it’s not perfect,” she said.
Hospitals may have a bed available, Anderson-Noel said, but if they don’t have the staff available to care for the patient, the hospital won’t accept the patient. Having an adequate number of psychiatrists is one of the challenges Anderson-Noel said the mental health services face.
“And nationwide there’s a terrible shortage of psychiatrists, you know we’ve seen in the past several years medication management being done more by nurse practitioners and that’s what we have in Muscatine two nurse practitioners working out of 1616 cedar that are able to prescribe psychiatric medications,” she said.
In a report released in 2015 from a national staffing firm, Iowa had 173 psychiatrists working around the state and had 5.6 psychiatrists per every 100,000 people. The nationwide average was 8.9 per every 100,000. The report also showed that there were 67 health professional shortage area designations and 30 practitioners were needed to remove a designation.
Anderson-Noel said it’s hard to find psychiatrists that want to practice in the Midwest doing community-based mental health care.
"In fact, when we were talking about our one-time funding grants for the region, it was thrown out there, you know maybe we should buy a psychiatrist as kind of in jest," she said.
Reimbursement rates lower than the cost of care lead to closure of psychiatric inpatient units, according to a report by the National Council for Behavioral Health. Last spring, The Des Moines Register reported Oskaloosa's Mahaska Health Partnership hospital closed its inpatient psychiatric unit, the most recent in a series of mental health services to close across the state. Including Oskaloosa, eight inpatient psychiatric units have closed since 2008.
