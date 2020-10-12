Muscatine County Sheriff's department helps during Day of Caring

Support Local Journalism
Volunteers from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office helped a senior paint the upper portion of this house, replace damaged downspouts, restore flower beds, and locate a forgotten sidewalk on the 2020 United Way of Muscatine Day of Caring.
Pictured with Sheriff Ryan from top to bottom and left to right, Det. Jake McCleary, Capt. Matt McCleary, Capt. Quinn Riess, Correctional Officer Cody Parkhurst, Chief Deputy Ardyth Slight, Grievance Officer and FSM Tanya Bishop, Lt. Nick Doy, receptionist Sonya Sturms, officer manager Tara Hogan and Deputy Matt Madson.
