Muscatine County Sheriff's Office awarded by U.S. Humane Society

Last week, the Humane Society of the United States took the time to honor the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office with a 2022 Humane Law Enforcement Award, which is only given to officers and agencies who have “taken an exemplary stand in support of animal protection.”

This award came after several years filled with examples of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office being able to effectively, safely and successfully handle numerous large-scale animal hoarding and animal abuse cases within the county. Through their efforts, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office has been able to shut down these cases of animal cruelty, helping save the lives of many cats and dogs.

During the awarding ceremony, Preston Moore, Iowa State Director of the Humane Society of the United States, thanked the officers of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office for their service in these specific animal-related cases.

“I’ve had the good pleasure of working closely with residents of Muscatine County over the last few years,” Moore said. “From my first interaction with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, it was apparent that the agency takes animal welfare seriously. The residents of Muscatine County — including the animals — are safer because of that commitment, and I thank everyone throughout the agency for their continued compassion.”

Iowa State Representative Bobby Kaufmann shared similar feelings as he congratulated the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office for what he felt was a well-earned award.

“The passage of the 2020 animal cruelty code upgrades aimed to give Iowa’s law enforcement and prosecutors the tools they needed to take a stand against the most severe animal abuse cases — the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office has put those tools to good use and has taken great steps to protect people and their pets throughout their part of our state,” Kaufmann stated. “I’m thankful to these men and women for keeping Muscatine County safe every day, and I’m glad to see their good work recognized.”

Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess also took the time to thank the many other animal-focused facilities in Muscatine County such as Muscatine Humane Society, Muscatine Veterinary Hospital, Riverside Animal Hospital, Muscatine Animal Control, It Takes a Village Animal Rescue, and the Muscatine Community College Veterinary Technician program as well as the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office for assisting him and his officers in these animal abuse cases.

“These types of cases add a significant amount of work after the fact, work that deputies and detectives may not have the specific skill set, time, or facilities to handle,” Riess said. “These cases are a prime example of multiple disciplines coming together to accomplish a common goal. The large scale animal neglect cases that the have been handled in the last few years would have been much more difficult to bring to a conclusion if not for the assistance of (our partners).”

In response to this news, Meagan Koehler, founder of It Takes A Village Rescue and Resources, gave her own statement regarding it in where she praised the Sheriff’s Office for its good work and affirmed her rescue’s relationship with it.

“Our sheriff and his deputies have helped lead a much-needed cultural shift in regards to the humane treatment of companion animals in Muscatine County,” Koehler said. “We are proud to work alongside them, and are grateful for their service to our county.”