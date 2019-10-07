MUSCATINE – During its Oct. 14 meeting the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors will have to choose between providing money to help a financially strapped Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region or continue to provide services to Muscatine County taxpayers.
During its regular meeting Monday, the supervisors heard a report from board member Nathan Mather, also a member of the Region board of trustees, regarding a requested fiscal year 2019/20 transfer payment of $311,300 to the region.
Community Services and Disability Director Felicia Toppert reported Region fiscal agent David Farmer had said the county could get the money back. Mather later said there was a “zero percent” chance the region would pay it back, because it would still have a negative fund balance at the end of the fiscal year.
Toppert said the way the Muscatine fund containing the money is situated, about $58,000 would be left at the end of the fiscal year if the county did not approve the payment. She said if the payment was approved, the county would be required to make cuts to make up the difference, including county staff. Toppert also said the 28E agreement the county entered into with the region states that anything above expenditures in the budget and the amount the county is allowed to hold as a surplus goes to the region.
“This is well beyond that,” she said. “You are talking about taking tax revenue and turning it over to the region to pay their bills. And they need it to pay their bills. You can see along the line in terms of cash flow.”
Mather said the county had not budgeted for the expense, and even if it received all the transfer payments requested from the counties, would still be about $400,000 in the red by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2020. The region also won’t receive tax revenues until September 2020. Mather discussed the possibility that the region would have run out of money to pay before then.
“They will not be able to pay bills, they cannot make payroll,” Mather said. “We are looking at a fiscally insolvent region, even with our money.”
He said the county could make the transfer in two payments, but that would leave Muscatine County fiscally insolvent. Mather also said he is upset that the county hadn’t learned of the region’s financial problems until its meeting on Sept. 23. He said the county knew of financial issues with the region, but thought it wouldn't be a problem for another 18 months.
Mather asked for a three-year financial projection from the region, but was told the region did not make projections like that because the legislature could change the law.
Mather also said Farmer indicated the county was required to make the payment according to the 28E agreement. The Muscatine County analysis of the 28E agreement is the county is only required to turn over fund balance in excess of 40 percent. Toppert said a resolution had been approved by the region board that counties had to give a full amount of taxes levied. She does not believe a resolution supersedes the 28E agreement signed by all member counties.
During discussion, supervisors Santos Salceda and Scott Sauer both said the way the region was set up isn’t sustainable.
Issues go back to 2018
Mather said the region collects money from member counties to provide mental health services. Most of the services are concentrated in Scott County because that is where the majority of the population of the region is.
“Since the region came into effect, it has never been able to generate revenue at the level necessary to provide the services it was asked to provide,” Mather said.
You have free articles remaining.
He said the region started about five years ago and has been increasing the number of services offered. Until recently the expense for services hadn’t been fully budgeted because the region, by state law, had to spend down its fund balance first. The region issued $2.3 million one-time grants in early 2018 to do that, before the law was changed to remove that requirement.
“The solution we had by making one time grants no longer had a problem to fix,” Mather said.
Issues with the region board
“I feel the bleakness of the picture was not made known to us until recently,” Mather said, of information given to the region board.
During a meeting on Sept. 23, over $1 million in emergency cuts had to be made so the region would have sufficient funds to make it through the first few months of 2020. Mather feels the region didn’t go far enough. He said the programs cut were quality and the cuts were simply because the funding was not there to support them. Mather said he expects the deficit will be worse next year.
The region has also sent out about $2 million in transfer payment requests to member counties on a per capita basis. The region is funded by allocations from the counties in excess of the budgets, which are low. Mather explained four of the five member counties had lowered mental health levies due to the previous law that would have required the region to spend down its fund balance.
During the Muscatine County meeting, Toppert was asked for an opinion why the region budget was in the deficit it is.
“Having a $12 million budget with $9 million of income,” she said.
Hope for the future?
As a region board member, Mather is left wondering if there is hope for the future. He said Farmer has been requested to speak with the supervisors during the Oct. 14 meeting regarding the future of the region.
“If we are just looking at a worse and worse crisis every year, I don’t think it is in the interest of Muscatine to stay on the sinking ship,” he said. “The people in the region are all good people, but we are in a situation that I don’t think is sustainable.”
As far as the people in need of the services provided by the region, Mather said if the financial situation is allowed to continue, it would be “devastating.” He said services would have to be cut. While he didn’t believe services would be cut all at once, he believes they would drop off a little at a time.
He said the region can only pay for what it has money in the bank for. Mather added he is not happy Muscatine has paid about $3 million so far and much of the money has paid for services to people who are not Muscatine County taxpayers.
“Now the people who did that are asking us to do it again and greatly endanger Muscatine County,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.