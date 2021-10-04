Muscatine County supervisors approve change order for jail project

MUSCATINE – On Monday the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a $1,636 change order to the Muscatine County jail, the 13th change order to the project, which will add two more lights to the jail booking area expansion project.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas said during the design of the new area of the jail, two recessed security lights weren’t included. He also said the county has lights of this kind on hand to be used in another phase of the project, so there wouldn’t be any delays.
“An electrician caught is,” Furnas said. “On their design they didn’t specify a couple of lights in small areas.”
The areas are in new security ceilings in the south vestibule and the work release lobby area.
The supervisors also accepted a report from Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess showing that the sheriff’s office had collected $18,215.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said it appeared fees were down this year. Riess said due to changes in the laws allowing other counties’ deputies to serve papers in Muscatine County, the number of deputies serving garnishment papers had dropped from over 800 to about 200 per year.
“Serving garnishments are the highest revenue item that comes through the office,” Riess said. “We have an issue with other, larger counties poaching our fees.”
He said the issue had come to light about four months ago when the other counties had to provide notice to Muscatine County that they were trying to collect fees.
Riess said he has spoken with state legislators regarding the issue. He also said the state sheriffs’ and deputies’ association had been addressing the issue.
“I’m not worried about the revenue,” Sorensen said. “My concern is typically those type of activities are a flag and I wanted to make sure our local law enforcement is aware of issues that might be going on in families.”
Riess said one issue the department had was getting calls from businesses who wanted to know what the next steps were and the department being unable to help because the garnishment papers were not served by Muscatine County.