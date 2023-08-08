Muscatine County Supervisors approved a waiver of the 14 day appeal process to issue a final construction permit for a hog confinement.

The supervisors voted 4-1 to issue the permit to JDSD Farms LLC, with supervisor Danny Chick casting the “nay” vote. The waiver will waive the county’s right to appeal the final permit and encourage the Iowa Department of Natural resources to issue the final permit immediately.

“There is a period coming where they would like to get started,” said Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas. "There has been no information submitted that indicated there was any issue with our scoring of the master matrix."

Supervisors Jeff Sorenson said that if the county didn’t issue the waiver, the project could be delayed up to 60 days. Furnas commented that the decision on whether to waive the process was completely at the board’s discretion.

Supervisor Nathan Mather said he didn’t have a problem approving the waiver as long as it didn’t send the message that future waivers would automatically be approved.

The supervisors had reviewed the proposal during a public hearing during the July 24 meeting. The confinement, which will be located at 1661 Atwood Ave., will have two swine confinement buildings with enclosed pits underneath. The project had received a passing score on the master matrix, which is required for the project to proceed. During the meeting, the supervisors approved sending a letter of recommendation to the IDNR.

Several neighbors had expressed concern during the meeting, as the confinement will be about 400 feet from its nearest neighbor. It was reported 14 residences are located within 1.5 miles of the site.

During the July 24 meeting, Chick commented that state law would supersede anything the supervisors did and the decision would just be a symbolic gesture.

The council also approved entering an agreement with Karpel Solutions of St. Louis, Missouri, to upgrade the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office’s computer system. The agreement includes installation, training and data conversion. The amount of the contract was not included.

County Attorney Jim Barry said the system is a better system than the one currently being used by his office. He also said most county attorney’s offices in the state have already switched over to the system and that the money for the new software had been budgeted last year.

Barry said the cost of the new system was higher, saying the difference was about $10,000. He said there would be far fewer problems with the program than there would be with the existing program.

“I think it is time to bite the bullet and get the new system,” he said.

