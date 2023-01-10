Muscatine County supervisors approve grant writer

The Muscatine County Supervisors voted Monday to continue paying its share to fund a collaborative grant writer the county employs with the city of Muscatine and the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine had requested a $26,400 unbudgeted expenditure from the county to provide ongoing funding for a community grant writer. The total yearly cost of the program is $75,000. During the public hearing, community grant writer Meghan Custis gave an update on the work she has been doing since she last spoke with the board in the fall.

“This collaborative effort has been able to successfully leverage and grow community partnerships, which I am eager to showcase,” she said.

The position was created so the Community Foundation, city and county could pursue funding opportunities collaboratively. Since Custis visited in October 2022, she has submitted $8.8 million in grant requests, of which many have been accepted. Among the grant applications she submitted are the $1.8 million grant to 3D print six houses in Muscatine, a $1.5 million application to aid the Mulberry Street Revitalization and several grants for the indoor sports dome project.

Custis said the grant writer in the county had inspired larger thinking as far as projects were concerned and for the internal process to seek grants to become quicker.

Community Foundation President Charla Schafer said the success of the new grant-writing position had been proven over the previous year, saying the investment of $25,000 had generated close to $4 million.

“These dollars and these projects would have been foregone if this position was not established, as the capacity to facilitate the asks did not exist within any one of our organizations,” she said.

The position is designed to give priority to writing grants for health care, housing, educational training and economic development. Custus said general welfare projects were always considered, as well. The priority areas were identified by determining the shared priority areas of all groups involved and agreeing to pursue them as a team.

Photos: Sarah Petersen is state runner-up to lead Clear Lake in Class VI Dance Solos