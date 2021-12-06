Muscatine County supervisors approve memorandum of understanding with city

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved signing a memorandum of understanding with the city to establish a new precinct for voting purposes during Monday’s regular meeting.

Muscatine County Redistricting Committee chair Jeff Town said the request to move the city and county into one precinct came as a result of census data arriving to the county late. He said the state had delayed the census results but had not delayed the deadline for the redistricting of the county. He said the process is going well and that technical experts are compiling the data and creating maps of the new precincts.

“One of the hard and fast rules is that you cannot split census blocks,” Town said. He said there is one part of a census block that had been annexed by the city, leaving part of the census block in the city and the remainder in the county. He said the commission is not allowed to split that area into two different precincts.

In discussions with the city, Town said, the plan has become to put the nine residences located in the county into the city’s precinct.