Muscatine County supervisors approve plan creation for Muscatine County Fairgrounds

MUSCATINE — The walkway in the main grandstand at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds soon will get a makeover. The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a $16,000 bid to do the engineering work for the project.

During its regular meeting Monday, Bradley Roeth, owner and senior engineer of Watersmith Engineering, explained the project to the board. He said the project would create plans to rebuild the central walkway on the grandstand, which is in disrepair. A grant will pay for half of the engineering for the project as well as construction costs.

“As far as getting the work on something like that started, I’m not sure what the timeline would be,” Supervisor Doug Holiday, also a member of the fair board, said. “There is fundraising to be done.”

Roeth said an architect might have to be added to the design for such things as Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson commented that the fairgrounds was inside the city of West Liberty and asked if the city's codes would require the replacement of the walkway to be ADA compliant.

Sorenson also asked how much additional work would be needed to the grandstand area after the project was completed. He said it sounded as if the entire structure needed to be evaluated. While it still needs to be clarified, Supervisor Santos Saucedo said that it isn’t included in the bid.

“The main structure, I think, is in decent shape,” Holiday said. “It’s the walkway that’s causing problems right now. Down the road we are looking at a roof. It needs some renovation.”

The first phase to get a preliminary plan done is expected to take 6-8 weeks. Final plans should be ready to bid later this summer or in the fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0