MUSCATINE — Muscatine County has a plan to address maintenance of the county's secondary roads and bridges over the next five years. The Board of Supervisors Monday morning unanimously approved a Secondary Road Budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 (fiscal 2020) and a five-year Secondary Road Construction Plan, requirements of the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT).
The summarized fiscal 2020 budget calls for $1,325,000 from local funding, $4,300,000 from IDOT Farm to Market Funding, and $2,574,000 from federal funding for a total of $8,199,000. Over the next five years, $5,125,000 is projected from local funding, $7,400,000 from IDOT Farm to Market Funding, and $6,414,000 from federal funding for a total of $18,939,000.
County Engineer Keith White told the board the IDOT has become less strict about adhering to budget figures. "They really have been more user friendly in recent years," White said. "With flooding and severe winters, they pretty much let you amend your budgets. It used to be no mercy."
Projected road maintenance includes concrete overlay of 231st Street from Lutheran Living West to Independence Avenue, which White hopes will happen in 2020. Concrete overlay of 171st Street from Zachary Avenue West to the SSAB steel production plant is also planned for fiscal 2020.
Fiscal 2021 plans include concrete overlay of Moscow Road from County Highway F70 north to U.S. Highway 6 and complete reconstruction of Stewart Road with concrete resurfacing from Muscatine south to Fruitland Road.
But White warned there won't be enough money to properly maintain or replace the county's bridges. "Every single year, we look through our bridge inspections and decide what should happen," he said. "To qualify for federal funding, it has to be either structurally deficient or it has to be functionally obsolete. If you say 'Man, this thing is narrow,' that's functionally obsolete."
White said the first priority is to maintain bridges that are on paved systems. Next is an estimate of how many years of life a bridge has. Traffic counts and public input are also taken into consideration.
"I think there are numerous hard decisions ahead based on needs and dollars," White told the board.
Flooding along area rivers is expected to continue, thanks to prediction of heavy rain and snow across the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, County Emergency Manager Brian Wright reported. He said a crest of 21.8 feet is expected on the Mississippi River at Muscatine. "Unfortunately, it's expected to persist at that flooded stage," Wright told the board. "A lot of rain is forecasted north of us, as well as some significant snow amounts. Hopefully we won't go over the 25.6 record."
Wright said Highway 22 is closed east of Muscatine where it has been completely topped by floodwaters from the Mississippi.
In other action, the board:
- Approved payment of claims totaling $1,861,804.
- Authorized the Historic Preservation Commission to submit an application to the State Historical Society's Historical Resource Development Program and Country School Grant Program for funding of $11,590 to identify names and sites of historic country schools and churches.
- Appointed Charles Clark to a five-year term ending March 31, 2024 on the County Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.