Several neighbors of a property being considered for a new law enforcement shooting range and training facility told the Muscatine County Supervisors Monday that they did not want it near their residences.

During the regular meeting, the supervisors approved the purchase of a 20-acre parcel of land in 78 Township at a cost of $21,000 per acre with a 4-0 vote. Supervisor Nathan Mather abstained from voting. The total cost is expected to be about $420,000. The proposal will now go to the Muscatine City Council for approval.

At the meeting, several of the neighbors objected to the range, fearing there would be too much noise. There had also been speculation that other law enforcement agencies would be invited to the range and the amount of noise would increase. Several people also objected to the site of the future facility not being widely disclosed prior to just before voting on it.

The county zoning commission will hold a public hearing on the range during its Sept. 8 meeting. The question was raised if the supervisors approved the purchase and then had the zoning meeting if anything the public said would even matter.

An agreement is underway with the City of Muscatine to share the cost of the range. The estimated total cost of the facility is about $2 million.

The supervisors first approved allowing the sheriff’s department to join with the Muscatine Police Department to begin searching for a site for the range. The search for a usable site was long because law enforcement wants a 300-yard rifle range, which limits the properties it can be built on.

The proposed facility will be for more than just shooting, Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies told the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during previous discussion. The current plan is the range ground will be about 15 acres and have a 60-foot by 60-foot building that can be used for other law enforcement training. This may include the use of batons or other use-of-force training. Kies said personnel currently has to be sent out of county to get such training. He said many people have to go to Des Moines for training, and some is as far away as Kentucky. Having the facility in the county would allow instructors to be brought in.

Sheriff Quinn Riess said Monday that the site would be used more for this kind of training than it would be for shooting.

Kies said a common misconception is the firearm range will be used hundreds of times a year. He said in reality the firearm portion would only be used around 30 times a year.

Previously, the county had used a private area for firearm training, but the owner passed away.

