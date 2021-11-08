Muscatine County Supervisors certify Nov. 2 election results

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors had no objections to the results of the Nov. 2 city and school election after a canvass of the results during its regular meeting Tuesday.
During the meeting, Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden read the results of the election. A copy of the results of the election are available on the Muscatine Journal Web site and the Muscatine County Auditor’s Web site. Supervisors Santos Saucedo said there were a “large amount” of candidates in the election.
"There were good turnout numbers for this type of election,” Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said. "They were as good a number as I have ever seen in this type of election.”
Sorensen said several voters asked him about the low numbers in Durant and Blue Grass. He explained the vote totals were only of Muscatine County residents in those jourisdictions. He said winners in those races were not declared in Muscatine County because the county is not the controlling office in those election. He also said the auditor’s office had done a great job with the election.
Saucedo said the counts were quickly updated online as the ballots were being counted on election night. He also said sheriff’s deputies helping out as runners was a good collaboration. Vander Linden said this is the first time reserve deputies had been used to bring the results to the auditor’s office. She said they were prompt and that enabled the office to tabulate results quickly.
Vander Linden said the public post-election audit would be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday. The audit is for Ward 4, precinct 7 and 8.
The supervisors also approved the transfer of $3.2 million from the county’s debt repayment fund to the Muscatine Louisa Island Levee Project Fund as a 50 percent county match for the Economic Development Grant that is an additional supplemental appropriation to the Disaster Relief Act. The program funds recovery from disasters that occurred in 2018 and 2019.
Muscatine County Attorney James Barry said that Klinger Engineering would be managing the project and distribution of funds.
The project will run from Maple Grove Road to the Muscatine County Line and will protect the area from future flooding.