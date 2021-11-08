Muscatine County Supervisors certify Nov. 2 election results

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors had no objections to the results of the Nov. 2 city and school election after a canvass of the results during its regular meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden read the results of the election. A copy of the results of the election are available on the Muscatine Journal Web site and the Muscatine County Auditor’s Web site. Supervisors Santos Saucedo said there were a “large amount” of candidates in the election.

"There were good turnout numbers for this type of election,” Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said. "They were as good a number as I have ever seen in this type of election.”

Sorensen said several voters asked him about the low numbers in Durant and Blue Grass. He explained the vote totals were only of Muscatine County residents in those jourisdictions. He said winners in those races were not declared in Muscatine County because the county is not the controlling office in those election. He also said the auditor’s office had done a great job with the election.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}