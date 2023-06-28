The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors seemed interested in having an ordinance governing pioneer cemeteries but wants several issues addressed before voting on a final version.

During the meeting, county attorney James Barry discussed a draft ordinance for the county to assume jurisdictional control of several private burial sites in the county.

“This is an effort for the county to take over and maintain the cemeteries, which Iowa law requires us to do in these events,” Barry said. “The ordinance follows Iowa code in its totality.”

Barry said that in Muscatine County there were about 10 burial locations that weren’t being managed or preserved. Most are located on private property. Barry commented that he hasn’t been able to determine the exact location of two of them. He said that he drafted the ordinance for the “pioneer cemeteries” based on state regulations for home rule counties.

A pioneer cemetery is a cemetery that has had fewer than 12 burials in the past 50 years.

He also explained if the supervisors approve the ordinance it would allow the county to hire someone to care for the cemeteries. He said if the cemetery was located on private property, the owner could take on the responsibility. Barry said the county could not levy taxes to take care of the cemeteries, but the township boards could.

Supervisor Nathan Mather expressed concern about the liability of the cemeteries to people visiting them. Barry said according to Iowa code neither the landowner nor the county had liability if someone was injured.

Barry commented that because there are several cemeteries that are on private property, there was liable to be some problems while the county is getting the regulations set.

“The reality is that we have had contact with people from out of state who have no relatives in them who are interested in browsing pioneer cemeteries,” Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said. “I’m not interested in property owners spending a good deal of time trying to guess the lineage of someone.”

Mather said that he could see people attempting to access the cemeteries without notice.

Barry said that he would make adjustments to the draft and return it to the supervisors during the July 3 meeting.

