Muscatine County Supervisors discuss COVID-19 funding for health department

Several other supervisors said they didn’t understand the issue as well. Sorensen said the supervisors needed to understand the situation before making a decision. He suggested a work session. Roby-Williams said she would be happy to meet with the supervisors at a later time and further discuss the county’s response to COVID-19.

Roby-Williams reported the county is seeing a decrease in cases in the county over the last two weeks. Between Friday and Monday there were seven cases, she said. There are 20 active cases in the county and she said there had been times the number of active cases was over 300. She said long term care facilities in Muscatine have moved out of outbreak status. She said the area is seeing general community spread and many cases have been linked to the opening of bars.

“It has been a lot to manage and we appreciate your support,” Roby-Williams said to the supervisors. “It is ongoing and as the governor has opened up our state and we are going about business as usual, many precautionary measures unfortunately are not being used, so I anticipate seeing the numbers rise for our county.”