Muscatine County Supervisors discuss COVID-19 funding for health department

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors discussed funding to Muscatine County Public Health to continue COVID-19 mitigation in the county, and decided a work session was needed before making a decision.
During the regular supervisors meeting, Public Health director Christy Roby-Williams requested funding to address COVID-19 on a quarterly basis so the department can continue to respond. She submitted two budgets. One was the worst case scenario with the command structure at full capacity. The other operated at reduced capacity. The money would be on the fiscal year 2021 budget and the supervisors have not gone through a budget amendment process.
The original budget included a breakdown of services. Bills in April were $58,000, of which $12,000 was paid for by the state. This included the full command structure. In May the totals were down to $34,840 with a partial command structure. She said no additional people had been hired, but that public health personnel had been shifted out of their main programs into COVID-19 response.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said he is concerned public health employees are being taken from their normal jobs to respond to COVID-19. He asked how long Roby-Williams thought this would continue and if it is for the long term if people should be added to fill the vacancies.
“If we are not paying for more people, why do we need more money — that is the question,” Sorensen said.
Several other supervisors said they didn’t understand the issue as well. Sorensen said the supervisors needed to understand the situation before making a decision. He suggested a work session. Roby-Williams said she would be happy to meet with the supervisors at a later time and further discuss the county’s response to COVID-19.
Roby-Williams reported the county is seeing a decrease in cases in the county over the last two weeks. Between Friday and Monday there were seven cases, she said. There are 20 active cases in the county and she said there had been times the number of active cases was over 300. She said long term care facilities in Muscatine have moved out of outbreak status. She said the area is seeing general community spread and many cases have been linked to the opening of bars.
“It has been a lot to manage and we appreciate your support,” Roby-Williams said to the supervisors. “It is ongoing and as the governor has opened up our state and we are going about business as usual, many precautionary measures unfortunately are not being used, so I anticipate seeing the numbers rise for our county.”
Roby-Williams said her department has been spending the past weeks staying informed of the spread of COVID-19, work on management and education in the community in multiple languages, and are working to create connections with farmers who hire migrant workers to teach them about avoidance. She also described how public health is assisting businesses in reopening.
She said the department needs to continue developing outreach to desperate and vulnerable populations. A goal is to get information into the hands of people who might not be getting information through normal sources.
“I have to be careful what I share as guided by the Iowa Department of Public Health, but I will tell you COVID has hit every zip code in our county,” she said. “Obviously populations are higher in the Muscatine city limits so that is about 57 percent of the positive cases.”
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health Tuesday, there have been two additional cases since Monday in Muscatine County for a total of 587. There have been no deaths since Monday for a total of 43. There have been a total of 3,978 tests done in Muscatine County and 506 reported recoveries.
In Iowa, there have been 295 new cases since Monday for a total of 26,343. There have been two additional deaths since Monday for a statewide total of 688. So far in Iowa 264,565 people have been tested and 16,398 have recovered.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.