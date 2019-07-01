MUSCATINE — Recycling at the Muscatine Transfer Station ended Monday. Now, Muscatine County Supervisors are seeking options for county residents who still want to recycle.
Supervisor Santos Saucedo, who is also a Muscatine City Councilman, briefed the board during its Monday meeting about what led to the end of drop-off recycling service in the city. He said in a move company-wide, the city's solid waste collection provider, Republic Services, asked the city to pay to have containers at the site. The contract would cost about $50,000-$60,000 per year, he said, depending on the size of container, frequency of collection and associated costs.
"That was kind of a shocker to a lot of residents," he said, "because I don't think we were expecting to see that coming without a whole lot of notice."
He said it's important for the county to evaluate the recycling options and determine the cost of keeping recycling containers for county residents. If residents don't have a place to take recyclables, he said, they may burn the materials instead, potentially creating an environmental issue.
The announcement of the end of drop-off recycling came in early June, but the issue with recycling began in 2018. In January that year, China, the largest buyer of U.S. recyclable materials, cut off shipments of 24 categories of imported materials. On the list were plastics and unsorted papers. The nation reportedly cited contaminated or dirty material appearing in shipments, a surplus in the country's own recyclables and rising waste management labor costs.
All present supervisors said they had received correspondence since the last supervisor meeting from residents about recycling service. Muscatine will still collect residential recycling in the city and Fruitland. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen explained the county is responsible for the landfill, which is outsourced to the Muscatine County Solid Waste Management Commission, an operation run by the city of Muscatine predominately because it is a large user. If the county established a recycling center, it would be a "financial commitment for all county taxpayers," he said.
Saucedo speculated it may be more cost-effective to send the recyclables to the landfill rather than contract the service. The landfill's expected life is determined based on annual tonnage of refuse, Sorensen said, and recycling does reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill, thus, making the landfill last longer. Planning and Zoning Administrator Eric Furnas said he thought the motivation behind recycling programs was to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills rather than as a revenue stream for municipalities. Prematurely retiring landfill cells would be costly, he said, as would creating new cells.
Supervisor Scott Sauer said he didn't know of any company stockpiling product in case the market comes back, and to do so is "just totally impractical." He said if county residents want to recycle they can contact a vendor and request a bin for services, rather than the county foisting the recycling program on every resident, many of which may already participate in one through a city program.
The board agreed to dig deeper into the issue by reaching out to surrounding communities including Muscatine, West Liberty and Wilton, and Waste Management Commission of Scott County to better understand options for a recycling program and costs. They also want to know if recycling is economically viable, and if solid waste vendors simply take the materials to the landfill.
"I think we have to find a path forward," Sorensen said.
Supervisors also approved Felicia Toppert as the new Community Services Director/Disability Services Coordinator. Supervisors met with three candidates last week in closed sessions, per the candidates' request.
Toppert will begin Aug. 19 and is taking over the position after former director Kathie Anderson Noel resigned in April. Toppert has more than 35 years of experience in social work with more than 25 years of personnel and program management. Her salary is set at $96,104, the county reported, and prior to accepting the position Toppert worked as personnel business manager for the state's Department of Human Services.
