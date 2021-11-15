Muscatine County supervisors learn of three more ballots for Nov. 2 election

MUSCATINE – An audit of the Nov. 2 city and school board election for Ward 4 precincts 7 and 8 was completed Nov. 8, Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden reported to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday morning, and it reports all the votes had been counted.
Vander Linden reported that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate had requested an audit in all counties. She said there had been a three-person board with one visitor and two staff members of the auditor’s office. She said the hand count confirmed the votes were counted at the polls correctly. She also said the election certification had been filed in the secretary of state’s office.
Vander Linden also presented the first tier canvass which impacted the election results the board canvassed on Nov. 8.
‘When I presented the numbers last week all the numbers were correct,” Vander Linden said. “They were certified and that canvass was presented for those numbers. After our meeting we received three ballots timely — two in the mail from uniformed military, one was provisional.”
She said the three ballots didn’t change the outcome of any of the elections. She said the ballots did impact the totals for the Muscatine mayor, city council at-large, city council ward 2 and Muscatine school board elections.
The new totals, according to Vander Linden are in the mayor’s race, Chad Bishop received 76 votes; Brad Bark received 1,834; Diana Broderson received 1,239 votes; and James Edgmond received 258 votes. In the at-large race, Angela Lewis received 1,793 votes and Kelcey Brackett received 1,453 votes. In the Ward 2 race, Josiah Anderson received 143 votes; Jeff Osborne received 189 votes; and Alyson Glynn received 132 votes. In the school board race, Toby McArtor received 1,797 votes; Matt Conard received 2,152; Lindsay Phillips received 2,525 votes; and Ken LaRue received 1,907 votes.
She also said the totals for the City of Wilton needed to be amended, explaining that no votes had been received from Cedar County in the race. In the mayor’s election, Keith Stanley received 183 votes. In the at-large council election, Steve Owen received 181 votes; Michael Rohr received 68 votes; and W. Bill Ross received 116 votes.
The supervisors also completed the second tier canvass of the results.