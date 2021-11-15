Muscatine County supervisors learn of three more ballots for Nov. 2 election

MUSCATINE – An audit of the Nov. 2 city and school board election for Ward 4 precincts 7 and 8 was completed Nov. 8, Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden reported to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday morning, and it reports all the votes had been counted.

Vander Linden reported that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate had requested an audit in all counties. She said there had been a three-person board with one visitor and two staff members of the auditor’s office. She said the hand count confirmed the votes were counted at the polls correctly. She also said the election certification had been filed in the secretary of state’s office.

Vander Linden also presented the first tier canvass which impacted the election results the board canvassed on Nov. 8.

‘When I presented the numbers last week all the numbers were correct,” Vander Linden said. “They were certified and that canvass was presented for those numbers. After our meeting we received three ballots timely — two in the mail from uniformed military, one was provisional.”

She said the three ballots didn’t change the outcome of any of the elections. She said the ballots did impact the totals for the Muscatine mayor, city council at-large, city council ward 2 and Muscatine school board elections.