Muscatine County Supervisors lower proposed salary increases

MUSCATINE – After discussing the recommendations by the Muscatine County Compensation Board, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday modified the recommendations to a 3 percent increase for most county elected officials, a 6 percent increase for the sheriff and a 1.5 percent increase for supervisor salaries.

The compensation board on Feb. 16 issued a recommendation to give all elected officials a 4 percent increase, except the sheriff’s position, which would get an 8 percent increase. The sheriff’s position would get a pay increase of $9,435. Overall the increases would equal a $30,456 increase. The board said recommendations were based on other counties of similar size and on input from the elected officials. The sheriff’s salary increase was based on the salary of police chiefs and sheriffs throughout the state and the board said it intended to make similar increases over the next several years to bring the salary in line with other public safety officials.

“I’m not in favor of the recommendation,” supervisor Jeff Sorenson said. “We just went through a long negotiation process with a number of our unions and we settled on some long-term contracts. I think if we implement these it’s going to cause long-term issues for us.”

He said that he would be in favor of a 25 percent reduction in the percentage increases to put it in line with the 3 percent pay increase the county was giving to others. He also said he would have been happy with a 1.5 percent increase, which is a standard cost of living increase.

Any action the supervisors take on the recommendations from the compensation committee would have to be taken across the board.

Supervisor Santos Saucedo said the county didn’t give increases last year so it was fine to give an increase this year. He cast the sole “nay” vote.

During the discussion of the recommendation, Sorenson said county supervisors are compensated about $80 per hour. Supervisor Nathan Mather agreed, saying if the supervisor’s salary was raised too high it would attract people who are more interested in the salary than the job.

Supervisor Doug Holiday said he was happy to see the board was trying to “get the sheriff’s salary up where it should be.”

Sorenson said the problem he has with the compensation board process is that the supervisors can’t look at each individual office and scope of responsibilities to determine an increase.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.