Muscatine County Supervisors mum on jail administrator's anti-Muslim postings

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County has no written policy governing what employees can post on personal web sites, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors learned during Monday’s regular meeting.

During the meeting, supervisor candidate Ed Askew asked what policies were in place to keep employees from posting anything, including things that are in conflict with the employee’s personal mission.

He cited a recent report that Muscatine County Jail Administrator Dean Naylor has online several videos and a treatise, all posted five to six years ago, that speak against Muslims and “the gay lifestyle.” The treatise also speaks against the court rulings that removes the Ten Commandments from courthouses and government buildings.

“It’s been there for a while, it disappeared and now it’s come back out again,” Askew commented. “I strongly recommend the county come up with a written policy on who is allowed to say what. It doesn’t mean you are thought police or that you are curtailing freedom of speech or freedom of thought, but on the other hand you are also in charge of employees and you manage the county.”

Supervisor Nathan Mather, also an attorney, said that this was a personnel issue, both of which are reasons not to discuss the situation in public.