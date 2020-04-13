Muscatine County Supervisors mum on jail administrator's anti-Muslim postings

MUSCATINE – Muscatine County has no written policy governing what employees can post on personal web sites, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors learned during Monday’s regular meeting.
During the meeting, supervisor candidate Ed Askew asked what policies were in place to keep employees from posting anything, including things that are in conflict with the employee’s personal mission.
He cited a recent report that Muscatine County Jail Administrator Dean Naylor has online several videos and a treatise, all posted five to six years ago, that speak against Muslims and “the gay lifestyle.” The treatise also speaks against the court rulings that removes the Ten Commandments from courthouses and government buildings.
“It’s been there for a while, it disappeared and now it’s come back out again,” Askew commented. “I strongly recommend the county come up with a written policy on who is allowed to say what. It doesn’t mean you are thought police or that you are curtailing freedom of speech or freedom of thought, but on the other hand you are also in charge of employees and you manage the county.”
Supervisor Nathan Mather, also an attorney, said that this was a personnel issue, both of which are reasons not to discuss the situation in public.
Askew said he has worked for the city of Davenport and at that time there was a written policy regarding what employees could post. He said the county needs to address situations if an employee is doing something that could cause a legal risk to the county.
Supervisor hopeful Henry Marquard also spoke about the situation, saying county employees have a right to their views, but the county needs to be mindful of how those views can impact job performance. He said courts have recognized the right for employers to curtail an employee’s expression of views when the conflict with the employer’s mission.
Marquard, a retired attorney, also cited a 2013 lawsuit against Naylor in which a Muslim man claimed he had ignored a request for a copy of the Quran, a religious text of Islam.
“I have defended and prosecuted civil rights cases against municipalities,” he said. “If a civil rights case involving religious or anti-gay discrimination were brought against the jail, his comments would make it difficult to defend the county.”
Marquard also wondered if Naylor had been counseled on what online statements he could make considering his official position. He also said the supervisors and Sheriff C.J. Ryan have an obligation to determine if Naylor’s views impact his performance of his job.
During the correspondence section of the meeting, all the supervisors indicated they had received communications from the public regarding the situation.
Naylor’s treatise can be viewed at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1caA0Jc6dUNHThACzo7PT-ZBTmrE35t1ckQRlNuSGeb8/pub. His videos can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC36PV3v4jLz9tZciRcesTyQ.
