Muscatine County supervisors pass first reading of redistricting plan

MUSCATINE – After hearing no public comments during a public hearing on the proposed revised Muscatine County supervisor districts and election precincts, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the plan.
The new districts, which were recommended by the Muscatine County Temporary Redistricting Commission, are the result of the 2020 census. Chairman Santos Saucedo thanked the commission for its work on the new districts. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said to make the new district maps, the commission had to compress six months’ worth of data to get done in six weeks. With the following two readings scheduled for the next two county meetings, the new precinct maps will be submitted to the state before the deadline.
“I know this is nonpartisan and I think we appreciate that fact,” Saucedo said. “That (the commission) was able to go down and get within just a few people within each district. That was just a lot of work and it was done in the fairest way.”
Supervisor Nathan Mather abstained from voting on the ordinance, citing a conflict of interest. The map of the new precincts is available on the Muscatine County website.
The supervisors also held a public hearing on the revised flood plain management ordinance for Muscatine County. Planning and zoning administrator Eric Furnas had sent a memo to the supervisors saying due to the numerous amounts of the existing ordinance that had to be amended that the supervisors repeal the entire ordinance and adopt the new proposed ordinance in its place.
No public comments were made on the new ordinance and the supervisors approved the first reading unanimously.
Furnas said that the vast majority of the changes clarified flood plain development standards, included some additional defined terms, and restructured the ordinance to make it more efficient and more easily understandable.
“There are not a lot of extra restrictions at all,” he said. “This is basically the minimum standard language you must have to have it recognized by flood plain management.”
The ordinance is required for the county to be in compliance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and by the flood plain program. Being in compliance allows Muscatine County residents to be able to purchase flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program.
Furnas said there is a variance ordinance for any requirement that a homeowner may have a hardship meeting. He said in the 20 years he has been with the county, it has been used “sparingly.”