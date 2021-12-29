Muscatine County supervisors pass first reading of redistricting plan

MUSCATINE – After hearing no public comments during a public hearing on the proposed revised Muscatine County supervisor districts and election precincts, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday passed the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the plan.

The new districts, which were recommended by the Muscatine County Temporary Redistricting Commission, are the result of the 2020 census. Chairman Santos Saucedo thanked the commission for its work on the new districts. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson said to make the new district maps, the commission had to compress six months’ worth of data to get done in six weeks. With the following two readings scheduled for the next two county meetings, the new precinct maps will be submitted to the state before the deadline.

“I know this is nonpartisan and I think we appreciate that fact,” Saucedo said. “That (the commission) was able to go down and get within just a few people within each district. That was just a lot of work and it was done in the fairest way.”

Supervisor Nathan Mather abstained from voting on the ordinance, citing a conflict of interest. The map of the new precincts is available on the Muscatine County website.

