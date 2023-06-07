As the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors works to determine a means to care for several tiny cemeteries in the county, the members heard from a woman who was unable to visit her buried relatives because one of the cemeteries is on private property.

During Monday’s meeting, Connie Fuller of Grandview addressed the supervisors regarding the Kisor-Eisele Cemetery in Muscatine County. She said that the owners of the property the cemetery currently resides on did not let her into the cemetery. Fuller said she had examined state code on cemeteries and it had not solved the issues.

The supervisors reported that county staff is currently trying to identify all cemeteries in the county. At that time, the supervisors will be updated on all the locations. There are two cemeteries left to be located.

In April it was reported that Muscatine County has 10 cemeteries that are either a pioneer cemetery or not being otherwise maintained.

Of the 10, six are pioneer cemeteries. County Attorney James Barry is unsure about the others. A cemetery is considered a pioneer cemetery if fewer than 12 people have been interred in the cemetery in the past 50 years. In one case, a cemetery was donated to the township in 1853 and has since been abandoned.

In the case of pioneer cemeteries, the county is not able to tax for upkeep in the manner a township can and would have to use money from the general fund to care for the cemeteries. The county could also create a commission to care for the cemeteries. The members of the commission would take over the management role of the cemeteries.

Barry said the board had an obligation under Iowa law to address the care of the cemeteries. It is still being determined how many of the cemeteries are on private property.

