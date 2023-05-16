The aid the city of Muscatine could offer home buyers may increase in the future if funding is provided from the Iowa Finance Authority.

On Monday the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved drafting a letter of support for community grant writer Meghan Custus. She explained the grant would go to the city of Muscatine Municipal Housing Agency and would be used to provide down-payment assistance to homes in the county. She said the grant would provide more substantial assistance than the city currently provides to people who take the home buyer class.

“It will help 10 to 15 low-income households enter homeownership, which we know is often not sustainable for low income people if they can’t get over that hurdle of down-payment assistance,” she said.

The letter explains that Muscatine County has a workforce housing shortage and that 48% of employees in the county live elsewhere. It also says that quality affordable housing is crucial to area success.

Muscatine County is a partner in many housing efforts, including a project to create 3D printed houses in Muscatine, a 176-home revitalization project, and several other housing projects. The letter says the application aligns with the county goals.

Also during the meeting, Emergency Management Director Chris Jasper told the supervisors that there will be town hall meetings on inclement weather at 6:30 p.m. on May 30 at the West Liberty Community Center and 6:30 p.m. on May 31 at the Musser Public Library. He said the meeting would go over what outdoor sirens mean and if someone gets a photo they want to report, such as a tornado, how to get it to Jasper’s office.

Jasper invited board members and anyone in the community interested in attending.

