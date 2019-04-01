MUSCATINE — More health services may be coming to Muscatine County through a letter of support from the county board.
At its Monday meeting, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors considered a request sent to board chair Nathan Mather for support of Community Health Care, Inc. (CHC) to provide services in Muscatine.
The request, sent by Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region CEO Lori Elam, read CHC is applying for funding to provide medical, dental and behavioral health services in Muscatine as a federally qualified health center.
If CHC comes to the city, it would partner with UnityPoint Health Trinity's Robert Young Center and the University of Iowa dental program to provide services.
CHC operates a sliding scale for services for clients with low incomes and those without insurance based on economic status according to the federal poverty level. The provider has a location in Clinton and several in the Quad-Cities, where it partners with the Robert Young Center in Rock Island.
"Basically, (CHC is) providing some more health care options within Muscatine County," Mather said. "Seems to me like a great thing and I would like to recommend that we endorse them with a letter of support."
The board approved the request.
Loan agreement approved
The board also approved authorizing a loan agreement with WeLead (West Liberty Area Economic Development).
Supervisor Santos Saucedo met with the WeLead Board of Directors last week to review construction in progress and plans for its building that had sustained water damage to its foundation. As a result, the building's facade had to be demolished.
Executive Director N.J. Garton made a request to the supervisors March 18 for an emergency loan of $75,000. The request was approved at that time. The funds will come from the Muscatine County Revolving Loan Fund and will be paid back over five years.
Garton also said she was applying for grants to fund repairs to the building. Saucedo said the building was shifting because the concrete foundation had not been poured to the building's footings. Sampling the concrete used for repairs and conducting testing on the building were recommended, he said, but overall the project is "coming along really well."
Saucedo was also nominated and named vice chair of the WeLead board.
In other business:
- Without comment, the board accepted Kathie Anderson-Noel's resignation and authorized Mather to execute a voluntary resignation agreement. The former Community Services Director and Disability Services Coordinator was placed on paid leave following a Feb. 25 performance review in a closed session board meeting. Interim Director Jen Watkins-Schoenig was approved as interim director at the March 4 meeting with a salary of $75,489 per year. Anderson-Noel started as director June 30, 2017, taking over for Michael Johannsen who had retired from the position after 37 years. Discussion and possible action to accept Kathie Anderson-Noel’s resignation as Community Services Director/Disability Services Coordinator and action authorizing the Chair to execute a voluntary resignation agreement.
- The board approved a bid for bridge replacement on North Isett Avenue, north of F70, to McCulley Culvert of Barnes City for $253,195.50. County Engineer Keith White said hotmix resurfacing contracted with Illowa Investment Inc. is still a few months away for the county. He said the roads in the county are soft and those hauling loads should be "judicious" in doing so to prevent the county from having to close roads due to wear.
