Eight Muscatine County teachers are among 82 from the state selected to participate in this year's Iowa STEM Teacher Externship Program.

The program gives participants the opportunity to work within STEM businesses, nonprofits, government services and other workplaces in their community for six weeks. Through this, these teachers are then able to take what they have learned back to their classroom, all while giving their externship hosts some extra help during the summer.

Jeff Weld, executive director of the STEM Council, publicly noted that this year’s numbers are some of the highest seen since the program began.

“That tells Iowans that employers recognize the importance of cultivating their future workforces through partnerships with education, and it’s a clear signal that teachers of Iowa are striving to keep their skills and knowledge current for lively classroom experiences linked to exciting local career options.

The eight Muscatine County teachers are Kathi Eichelberger, Emma Freyermuth, Jessica Howard, Dana Kraft, Marie Sneath, Elise Weigel, Eric Yerington and Braden Zaruba. Muscatine Power & Water (MPW), Bayer, Stanley Consultants, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security and Muscatine County Conservation have all stepped forward to provide externship positions for these teachers.

For Eichelberger, who is a preschool STEAM and literacy teacher at the Muskie Early Learning Center, this is her first externship with the program. She said that because the Muscatine school district had always had a strong relationship with the Conservation Board she was excited to get a "behind-the-scenes" experience from the naturalists that worked there.

Her biggest goal is to use her externship experiences to strengthen her young students’ understanding of the local environment, teaching them how to make good choices regarding their impact on the environment.

Freyermuth, a pre-service teacher, first heard about the program through her university professor and was intrigued by the opportunity, leading to receiving her first externship through Bayer Crop Muscatine and its environmental lab. This year, she’ll work with Bayer again.

“My experience with this externship has proven to me that basic fundamentals of science are applicable throughout a lifetime,” Freyermuth said. “I hope to help my students view the lifetime importance of science and its fundamental concepts. Science surrounds everyone and everything, and I want everyone to appreciate it.”

Yerington, a science and social studies teacher at McKinley Elementary, also had the previous opportunity to extern at Bayer and will do so again this year. Previously, he was able to work with Bayer’s lab analysts to put together a project for his students based around a test that he and the analysts had been running at Bayer.

“They showed the students what we were talking about, let them see it and handle it, and then my students had to try and come up with something better,” he said. “It helps the kids buy into the learning more because it’s a real world experience instead of just taking an experiment out of a textbook.”

Yerington added that he felt his experiences made him a more well-rounded teacher by allowing him to see an actual lab and then bring those real-world connections back to his students.

Howard said she was incredibly grateful for her multiple externships. She gained eye-opening experiences through MPW that helped earn her the Iowa STEM Teacher of the Year award. Her connections with MPW also allowed her to bring these workers in to help with mock interviews and even job shadowing.

“I’ve been really lucky to create partnerships with those industry members in my classroom,” Howard said.

She is working on a curriculum alongside MPW, with plans being made for MPW members to come into the Muscatine School District with a set of programming for students.

“So many amazing people (at MPW) are willing to help and learn and train the next generation," she said.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Externship Program is supported through state funds and investments from various businesses and state organizations. For more information about the program, residents can visit http://www.iowastem.org/Externships.

