Muscatine County to participate in 24-hour Iowa 4-H Giving Day fundraiser

4-H clubs across the country are taking the time to celebrate National 4-H Week.

To help ensure the continued support of these clubs on a local and statewide level, the Iowa 4-H Foundation and Muscatine County 4-H will hold its annual 24-hour event, Iowa 4-H Giving Day, from noon Oct. 4 to noon Oct. 5.

“It’s a statewide event, but all of the donations go to the local county 4-H here in Muscatine,” Katrina Bostwick, 4-H Program Coordinator for Muscatine County explained. “It’s been a pretty good fundraiser for us and is also one of our biggest ones in addition to our quilt raffle and the silent auction that we have at the county fair.”

This will be the third time that Muscatine County has participated in this statewide fundraiser. In its first year, Muscatine County raised $200. The year after, however, the organization raised $1,000. With no set goal in mind, the group hopes to make as much money as possible for the county’s 4-H members during this scheduled 24 hours.

“It’s a really great day for anyone who has been a part of 4-H or who is interested in supporting 4-H in Muscatine County,” Bostwick continued, “and hopefully we can receive enough support to continue to subsidize enrollment fees for members in Muscatine County and to provide support for 4-H members who want to go on state or national trips and any other local county events that we have going on.”

In addition to participating in this fundraiser, Muscatine County 4-H will cap National 4-H Week with CloverFest, a free-to-the-public event that will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Wilton High School Commons.

Through this event, guests will be able to fully celebrate all things 4-H through fun activities for kids that show off some of the skills and project areas that can be explored within 4-H. The event will also feature a short awards program as well as free ice cream. Guests are also encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item that will then be donated to a local food pantry.

To make a donation on Iowa 4-H Giving Day, residents can go to www.iowa4hgivingday.org/organizations and search for Muscatine County.