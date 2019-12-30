MUSCATINE — Muscatine County hopes the second time is the charm as it prepares to re-submit an application for membership to the Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) mental health and disabilities region.
It will make the request during SEIL’s Jan. 8, 2020 meeting.
In November, the supervisors decided to leave Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2020, citing financial issues in the region. The county had applied to join SEIL at the time, but the SEIL board of directors denied the application at the recommendation of its finance committee, citing timing concerns.
During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisor’s regular meeting Monday, Disability Services Coordinator Felicia Toppert suggested the county reapply as soon as possible because the issue would then have to go to the boards of the eight member counties for approval.
Allowing Muscatine County to enter the region would alter the 28E agreement used to form the region, which requires approvals. She also suggested supervisors attend the meetings of the member county boards in case questions are raised.
“We’re coming up against our budget certifications,” Toppert said. She has submitted to SEIL two budgets for the coming year – one if the county is accepted and one if it is not. If it is accepted the entire $36 per person tax levy for mental health collected for SEIL would go directly to SEIL. Otherwise, that money will be used for services and additional money would have to be levied for administration.
Toppert said she has been working with the SEIL region since the motion was denied and feels many of the concerns have been addressed.
“We have submitted a tremendous amount of financial information for them to take a look at, so they have seen how we spend our money,” Toppert said. ”‘The difficulty lies in the fact that how the Eastern Iowa region is set up is so drastically different than how SEIL is set up.”
She said the SEIL manner of financial management would make things much simpler for Muscatine County, especially with staffing.
Supervisor Santos Saucedo stressed the importance of the county aligning with the SEIL region if accepted. Toppert said the county has been working with SEIL’s providers to be able to immediately enter contracts after acceptance. She is also going to work to conform Muscatine services into the SEIL management plan.
Also during the meeting, supervisor Nathan Mather said Muscatine County applied in November because that was the cutoff date. He has since learned that the SEIL board has the discretion to consider accepting a county after November.
