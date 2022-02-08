Muscatine County to transition COVID-19 reporting to state

MUSCATINE COUNTY – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced the State Public Health Disaster Emergency Proclamation would expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Following this expiration, Iowa Department of Public Health will make future COVID-19 related updates for Muscatine.

The emergency proclamation was initiated on March 17, 2020, following the initial detection of the coronavirus in Iowa. Reynolds extended the proclamation several times.

In a news release, Reynolds said, “We cannot continue to suspend duly enacted laws and treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency indefinitely. After two years, it’s no longer feasible or necessary.”

Both the coronavirus.iowa.gov and vaccinateiowa.gov websites will shut down, and information about COVID-19 in Iowa will be available on the IDPH’s website. The Muscatine County Health Department will refer any questions about COVID to IDPH.

"We are collectively transitioning from managing a pandemic to managing an endemic," Public Health Director Christy Roby said. "With that being stated, we are not out of the 'COVID woods.' COVID-19 is still very active in our communities and we ask that county residents live and lead with precautionary measures that we know will reduce the spread of COVID-19."

IDPH will provide weekly COVID-19 data points beginning February 16, 2022, including positive COVID-19 cases, positive tests since March 2020, deaths since March 2020, the number of cases per county, the number of positive tests within the past seven days, variant breakdown by week, vaccine data, number of residents that are fully vaccinated, and more.

The state’s long term care facilities will no longer be required to notify IDPH if they have three or more infections in residents and the state health department will not report data specific to Iowa’s long term care facilities.

Centers for Medicare Services will post data about long term care facilities, and will assist them in the case of major outbreaks. Data from hospitals will be provided through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccine and COVID-19 testing efforts will remain unchanged. The state will continue receiving vaccine and therapeutic allocations as scheduled.

"To reduce the spread of COVID-19, residents should get all recommended vaccines and boosters, wear well-fitting masks, get tested if you are symptomatic, stay home in isolation if you are ill, and practice excellent hand hygiene. These efforts will help reduce the spread of many viral and infectious diseases," Roby said.

The state website, www.testiowa.com will have information about COVID-19 testing, however as testing supply increases and more options for self-testing become available, the state will reassess the need for this program.

Several other states outside of Iowa are expected to have their emergency proclamations expire in February while nearly half of the country’s other states have already discontinued their proclamations.

