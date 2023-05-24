After searching for two years for the perfect piece of land for a joint city/county law enforcement training area, local departments may soon have their practice range.

During Monday’s meeting, the Muscatine County Supervisors approved a 50% match to help construct a training facility for law enforcement. Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies and Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess discussed the project with the supervisors. Kies commented that, for him, the project is about five years old after the former range was abandoned.

“Today, I am looking for a financial commitment on a range and a training facility that is going to cost approximately $2 million,” Kies said. “This training facility will be used to conduct a lot of mandatory trainings and qualifications for both county deputies and city officers.”

If the county moves ahead with the project, the money would be bonded during next year’s budget. If cash was needed prior to that, the city would cover it. Supervisor Jeff Sorenson questioned if a public referendum would be needed to bond for the project. Two of the supervisors said they were in favor of the project but did not know where the money would come from. The city has already committed up to $750,000.

Kies said at this time he is unable to discuss the location or the exact price of the facility. He said he would be able to discuss acreage and pricing in closed session. He did say earlier in the meeting that the cost of the land was expected to be about $75,000, but the land being considered is selling for $43,000. The cost will be shared between the city and county.

He explained there is no facility in the county to take 24 officers for trainings. Sometimes only a few officers would be able to go to training. The new facility would allow all of them to participate.

The current plan is the range ground will be about 15 acres and have a 60-foot by 60-foot building that can be used for other training. This may include the use of batons or other use-of-force training. Kies said personnel currently has to be sent out of county to get such training.

He said many people have to go to Des Moines for training, and some have to go as far away as Kentucky. Having the facility in the county would allow instructors to be brought in. The facility will not be open to the public.

“It would be great if by next spring we could start building this facility,” Kies said.

After the range is constructed, Kies said other agencies in the area would be contacted to see if they wanted to buy in to use the facility. He also told the supervisors that grant money is limited at this time.

About 18 months ago, the supervisors had approved allowing a survey to be done to determine which properties in the county matched the criteria for the training facility.

A glimpse at the 2023 Quad Cities Law Enforcement Memorial Service