Muscatine County volunteers wanted for National Rebuilding Together Day

MUSCATINE – There's a saying in Frank Iliff's family: If Dad has 130 projects, he also has 130 stories.

Over the past 15 years, Iliff has led Rebuilding Together of Muscatine County, a nonprofit that aims to revitalize neighborhoods and help keep people in their homes. He has a story for almost every person he's helped.

One rainy day in spring, Iliff recalls, an 89-year-old woman who was tired of mopping up water in her bathroom had reached out to him. After investigating the situation, he and Rebuilding Together ended up repairing her roof, redoing her home’s wiring, putting in a fiberglass tub, painting her house, installing handrails, planting flowers, and replacing a basement door. For this woman, Iliff and the volunteers completely changed her life.

As Rebuilding Together in Muscatine County continues through its 15th year, having completed about 140 projects so far this year, Iliff hopes to continue repairing and improving local homes as he and his team of volunteers help those in his community who need it the most.

Rebuilding Together of Muscatine County will be participating in National Rebuilding Together Day on Saturday, April 30. Across the country, over 120 other Rebuilding Together organizations and their volunteers will be joining forces in order to improve the lives of homeowners who may not otherwise have access to necessary repairs.

“Our services don’t cost homeowners anything,” Iliff said. “We do not charge a thing for what we do, and we pay for our work through grants and work with organizations like the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Muscatine Charities, United Way and Calvary Church.”

Rebuilding Together is looking for volunteers for that day. No construction experience is required. Volunteers of any skill level will be accepted.

“We’ve had as many as 185 people before,” Iliff said. “There’s jobs for everyone who wants to come along and help.”

Those who wish to volunteer can either pre-register by email or phone or can sign up for volunteering on the day of. According to Iliff, often a third to half of their Rebuilding Together Day volunteers each year are walk-ups.

As for the repairs that are planned this year, Rebuilding Together has already selected four houses that will receive assistance. For most of these homes, a majority of the work will be done inside the house and will include tasks such as cutting away bathtubs, putting down vinyl plank flooring and installing grab-bars.

“Bathtubs are the No. 1 place where people fall in their home,” Iliff pointed out. “The floor is slick, their feet are wet and it’s not a safe place to be if you’re unstable on your feet or at an advanced age.”

Other volunteers that day will be assigned to do work focused on beautifying the yards of each home, completing tasks such as pulling weeds, removing dead or overgrown bushes and planting annual flowers.

“If a person can sit on their porch and look at their yard and know that it’s cleaned up, they feel better already. So that’s part of what we do,” Iliff said. “We see a need here in Muscatine and we reach out, letting them know what we can do to help them out. We just do what it takes to keep people safe and keep them in their homes. They live longer and they’re happier when they can stay at home.”

To pre-register for volunteering on National Rebuilding Together Day, residents can email info@rebuildingtogethermuscatine.org or call Iliff at 563-260-3143.

