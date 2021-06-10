 Skip to main content
Muscatine County Weekend for the Fair kicks off Saturday with harness racing
Muscatine County Weekend for the Fair kicks off Saturday with harness racing

071719-mus-county-fair-003

Hayden Hill, 12, of Wilton enjoys the Musical Chairs ride at the Muscatine County Fair held in West Liberty in 2019.

 FILE PHOTO

WEST LIBERTY – The Muscatine County Fair will return July 21-25 this year, but its first big event is this weekend.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, the annual Weekend for the Fair Harness Racing fundraiser will be at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds grandstand. Tickets cost $5, children under 4 are free.

Fair director Kelsey Morris said this is the only fundraising event the fair board does and proceeds help with fair expenses.

“This will be my first weekend at the Fair fundraiser since I have been here,” Morris said. She joined the fair in September 2019 and last year events were virtual because of the pandemic.

Here's what to expect:

  • 10:30 a.m. Saturday, antique semi truck show.
  • 11 a.m. Grandstand gates open
  • 11:30 a.m. Horse race warmups
  • 12:30 p.m. Harness races begin
  • 3-6 p.m. Lefty and the Spinners perform in the Midway Pavilion
  • 3 p.m. Kids activities begin
  • 4-7 p.m. Dinner in the Midway Pavillion, including ribeye steak sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, and dessert.
  • 5 p.m. Silent auction and a live auction

Morris said the fair will return to its normal routine of live showings.

“We are back as normal,” she said. “We have a really good lineup for our grandstand shows.”

That includes:

  • Wednesday, July 21 stock car races.
  • Thursday, July 22 truck mud drag races.
  • Friday, July 23 tractor pull.
  • Saturday July 24 country artist Neil McCoy and the Quad City band North of 40.
  • Sunday, July 25 demolition derby and trailer races.
