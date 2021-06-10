Muscatine County Weekend for the Fair kicks off Saturday with harness racing

WEST LIBERTY – The Muscatine County Fair will return July 21-25 this year, but its first big event is this weekend.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12, the annual Weekend for the Fair Harness Racing fundraiser will be at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds grandstand. Tickets cost $5, children under 4 are free.

Fair director Kelsey Morris said this is the only fundraising event the fair board does and proceeds help with fair expenses.

“This will be my first weekend at the Fair fundraiser since I have been here,” Morris said. She joined the fair in September 2019 and last year events were virtual because of the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Here's what to expect:

10:30 a.m. Saturday, antique semi truck show.

11 a.m. Grandstand gates open

11:30 a.m. Horse race warmups

12:30 p.m. Harness races begin

3-6 p.m. Lefty and the Spinners perform in the Midway Pavilion

3 p.m. Kids activities begin

4-7 p.m. Dinner in the Midway Pavillion, including ribeye steak sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, and dessert.

5 p.m. Silent auction and a live auction

Morris said the fair will return to its normal routine of live showings.