Muscatine County welcomes early voters during the first day of absentee voting

MUSCATINE — With absentee voting set to officially begin, the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office was greeted with eager early voters on Wednesday of this week, making for a busy first day.

While some voters chose to vote in-person at the Auditor’s Office, others have chosen to instead send in request forms for an absentee ballot that can then be mailed back in.

According to County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden, the Auditor’s Office has already mailed out around 1,500 ballots to those who requested them.

“If a voter wants to request that we mail them a ballot, we need that request form returned to us by October 24 at 5 p.m.,” Vander Linden said. “Otherwise, if they do not get that request to us, their only choices will be to vote in-person in the Auditor’s Office, or on November 8 during Election Day.”

As for those who have already sent in their request forms, they can expect to wait a few days before receiving their ballot. If over a week passes and they still haven’t received their ballot, however, these residents can call the Auditor’s Office at 563-263-5821 for further guidance on what to do next. Absentee ballots can either be mailed in or returned to the Auditor’s Office

Throughout the rest of October and the first week of November, the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with business hours being extended to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 and November 4. The office will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During Election Day, voters will not be permitted to do in-person voting at the Auditor’s Office, however they will still be able to return their absentee ballots to the Auditor’s Office so long as they return them before the polls close. All other voters will need to go to their assigned polling place.

Voter registration will also be available prior to and on Election Day, with Election Day registration being done at each voter’s assigned polling place. Pre-registering can also be done at the Auditor’s Office by October 24.

“We want to thank our poll workers for their training and their time involved in order to be an important part of the election process,” Vander Linden said.

Information on this year’s polling places can be found on “Polling Places & Information” page on the County Auditor’s website to find their precinct’s polling place. Residents can also call the Auditor’s Office with questions or for more information.